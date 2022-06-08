Old Schoolhouse Rock Car Show winners

The weather on Saturday reduced entries down to 60 vehicles for the Old Schoolhouse Rocks car show in Suprior, but the enthusiasm, spirit and music were all phenomenal.

Food trucks and no-profit food venders were busy, the 50-50 ticket winner walked away with $454, which was the largest winner this event has ever had. 12 local businesses were involved in the Poker Walk, six scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors from all three schools in the county at $600 each. Raffles and freebies and 50s through 70s rock and roll music set the tone of the day, as Mother Nature drizzled on and off.

27 honors were presented at the end of the day as cheers, applause and good-hearted ribbing took place. Best of Show went to Chuck McCluer for his 1970 Ford Bronco. In no particular order, the following received their honors:

Charles Bryant for his 1967 Chevy Convertible.

Steve Temple for his 1967 Ford Mustang.

Cole Woldridge for his 1968 Chevy Chevelle.

Ray Simpson for his 1933 Ford Coupe.

Roger Hall for his 1969 Chevy Camaro.

Fred Toohey for his 1940 Ford 2-Door Sedan.

Jeanie Newby for her 1949 Chevy Truck.

Glen Wainwright for his 1936 Nash/Lafayette.

Russ Teeters for his 1948 Chevy Coupe.

Kevin Extreme for his 1965 Ford Mustang.

Best GM award went to Larry Wainwright for his 1970 Chevy Chevelle. Best Mopar to Gordon Hendrick for his 1967 Chrysler Newport.

Best Ford Motor Company to Ken Saner for his 1950 Ford Crestliner.

Most Original/Rare went to Richard and Lindsey Lindback for their 1956 Ford Cabover C600.

Best Muscle Car to Billy John for his 1955 Chevy Bel Air.

Best Hot Rod (Modified) went to Al and Patte Widdifield for their 1948 Chevy Sedan Delivery.

Best Import went to Alex Billet for his 1991 Nissan Skyline.

Best Trailer Combo went to Linda Shinn for her 1969 GMC Truck with 1964 Aristocrat Land Commander Trailer.

Best Truck went to Ron Stortz for his 1972 Ford F-250 Custom High Boy.

Project Car went to Rodney and Sherry Goins for their 1960 Volkswagen Beetle.

Best Display/Story went to James Taylor for his 1955 Ford F-100.

Then they had the Veteran's Choice which was awarded by Veterans for Veterans and awarded to Larry Hood for his 1955 Chevy 3600 First Edition.

The Mayor's Choice was awarded to Fred and Tressie Fike for their 1934 Ford V-8 Truck.

Sheriff's Choice was chosen by the Undersheriff Cashman and awarded to Tom Shaw for his 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe.

Founder's Choice was awarded to Glen Wainwright for his 1936 Nash/Lafayette.

Last but certainly not least, they had 139 kids that voted for their Kid's Choice Award and that went to Ben Reichow for his 2013 Jeep Wrangler.

Mike Curtin and the entire committee thanked everyone for participating and closed by reminding people to have a safe summer, and to mark down June 3rd, 2023, for the next Old Schoolhouse Rock Car Show!