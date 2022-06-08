ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Old Schoolhouse Rock Car Show winners

By MONTE TURNER
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

The weather on Saturday reduced entries down to 60 vehicles for the Old Schoolhouse Rocks car show in Suprior, but the enthusiasm, spirit and music were all phenomenal.

Food trucks and no-profit food venders were busy, the 50-50 ticket winner walked away with $454, which was the largest winner this event has ever had. 12 local businesses were involved in the Poker Walk, six scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors from all three schools in the county at $600 each. Raffles and freebies and 50s through 70s rock and roll music set the tone of the day, as Mother Nature drizzled on and off.

27 honors were presented at the end of the day as cheers, applause and good-hearted ribbing took place. Best of Show went to Chuck McCluer for his 1970 Ford Bronco. In no particular order, the following received their honors:

Charles Bryant for his 1967 Chevy Convertible.

Steve Temple for his 1967 Ford Mustang.

Cole Woldridge for his 1968 Chevy Chevelle.

Ray Simpson for his 1933 Ford Coupe.

Roger Hall for his 1969 Chevy Camaro.

Fred Toohey for his 1940 Ford 2-Door Sedan.

Jeanie Newby for her 1949 Chevy Truck.

Glen Wainwright for his 1936 Nash/Lafayette.

Russ Teeters for his 1948 Chevy Coupe.

Kevin Extreme for his 1965 Ford Mustang.

Best GM award went to Larry Wainwright for his 1970 Chevy Chevelle. Best Mopar to Gordon Hendrick for his 1967 Chrysler Newport.

Best Ford Motor Company to Ken Saner for his 1950 Ford Crestliner.

Most Original/Rare went to Richard and Lindsey Lindback for their 1956 Ford Cabover C600.

Best Muscle Car to Billy John for his 1955 Chevy Bel Air.

Best Hot Rod (Modified) went to Al and Patte Widdifield for their 1948 Chevy Sedan Delivery.

Best Import went to Alex Billet for his 1991 Nissan Skyline.

Best Trailer Combo went to Linda Shinn for her 1969 GMC Truck with 1964 Aristocrat Land Commander Trailer.

Best Truck went to Ron Stortz for his 1972 Ford F-250 Custom High Boy.

Project Car went to Rodney and Sherry Goins for their 1960 Volkswagen Beetle.

Best Display/Story went to James Taylor for his 1955 Ford F-100.

Then they had the Veteran's Choice which was awarded by Veterans for Veterans and awarded to Larry Hood for his 1955 Chevy 3600 First Edition.

The Mayor's Choice was awarded to Fred and Tressie Fike for their 1934 Ford V-8 Truck.

Sheriff's Choice was chosen by the Undersheriff Cashman and awarded to Tom Shaw for his 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe.

Founder's Choice was awarded to Glen Wainwright for his 1936 Nash/Lafayette.

Last but certainly not least, they had 139 kids that voted for their Kid's Choice Award and that went to Ben Reichow for his 2013 Jeep Wrangler.

Mike Curtin and the entire committee thanked everyone for participating and closed by reminding people to have a safe summer, and to mark down June 3rd, 2023, for the next Old Schoolhouse Rock Car Show!

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Pontiac GTO Goes From Rustbucket To Restored Masterpiece

America's favorite muscle car gets returned to its glory days. The Pontiac GTO, widely regarded as the first true muscle car ever produced. Having been originally produced from 1964-1967, the first generation GTO quickly became an instant GM classic. Featuring a gigantic 389ci V8 which pushed out an incredible 360 horsepower. This was more than enough to put a smile on the faces of every car enthusiast lucky enough to drive one of these monsters. With this high prestige comes extreme popularity within the automotive world. Unfortunately, this means that good examples of these beautiful machines are very difficult to come by. This leaves only one option for anyone looking to have some fun in one of these 57-year-old vehicles, restoration.
CARS
Motorious

Hudson Pacemaker Discovered By Barn Find Hunter

He tracked down some other interesting classics as well…. Few in the business are as good at tracking down interesting, rare barn finds like Tom Cotter. His show Barn Find Hunter helps give viewers a taste of what it’s like to access some exclusive collections hidden away from prying eyes for years, even decades on end. In One of the latest episodes, Tom visits an old buddy who has acquired several impressive classic cars, including a 1951 Hudson Pacemaker.
CARS
Road & Track

Carroll Shelby's Cobra Cammer Concept Comes to Life

There are few names more beloved in the automotive community than Carroll Shelby. One of the great figures of racing during the 1950s and 1960s, Shelby’s talents would birth some of the most iconic vehicles ever to leave the Land of the Free. In order to celebrate Shelby American’s 60th anniversary, the company has just unveiled a completed concept of one of Shelby’s ill-fated motorsport dreams: the Cobra Cammer Concept.
CARLISLE, PA
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out an SR20-powered Datsun 1600 restomod

The Datsun 1600 laid the foundation for the 240Z and the line of Nissan Z sports cars that followed. Mike Spagnola of Purpose Built Motors respected that heritage while upgrading a 1600's performance to turn it into a tasteful restomod that recently appeared on "Jay Leno's Garage." In addition to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Taylor
Person
Kid Rock
Motorious

Win A 1-of-249 Pontiac GTO Convertible

Owning a four-speed 1969 Ram Air III Pontiac GTO Convertible would be even sweeter if you win it!. Have you ever dreamed of owning a rare GTO Convertible? Of course you have, who hasn’t? But with the rising prices of collector cars, especially muscle cars, it’s becoming harder and harder to make your dreams of owning a GTO come true. Fortunately, there’s another way to own a 1969 Pontiac GTO, you could win one when you make a donation to benefit charity.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1930s Antique Cars Are Authentic Barn Finds

These cars have lived long lives and now are in good homes after their discovery in a forgotten barn. We've all seen the videos on YouTube of people discovering what they claim to be barn finds which usually take place in fields and warehouses. It may seem silly to argue about the semantics of where a "barn find" takes place but come one, it's literally in the name. Some of these discoveries aren't even discoveries, as many videographers call their adventure a "find" when they trespassed on an unsuspecting owner's property. Alternatively, they might have just caught them off guard and asked to see the car before the owner had time to wash it. Regardless, it's been a while since anyone had seen an authentic barn find until today when one prolific automotive content creator got a sneak peek at a few recently auctioned vintage vehicles from the 1930s.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Very Rare Mint Condition Ford GT Sells For BIG Bucks

Mecum Auctions recently sold a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition for $687,500. It's a stunning vehicle finished in the famous Gulf Oil livery used on the 1968 and 1969 Le Mans racing cars. Only 343 of these special edition models were ever produced, making them extremely rare. It's even rarer now after a Florida Man recently purchased a Heritage Edition for $700k and parked it in a palm tree.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

5 Must See Car Museums In North America

America’s love of the automobile spans many decades, centuries, and generations. Car museums connect the past, present, and future of the automobile. Some of them specialize in specific time periods, while others focus on niche classes. Regardless, there’s a car museum for every enthusiasts, here’s our bucket list recommendations.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 250#Car Show#Ford Trucks#Chrysler Newport#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#The Old Schoolhouse Rocks#Chevy#Ford Mustang#Gm#Ford Motor Company
CarBuzz.com

A Ton Of Awesome AMC Cars Head To Auction

Car collectors sometimes buy multiples of a single model or make and have been known to buy and sell large numbers of cars at once, so it's not surprising to see this flock of AMCs heading to an upcoming Mecum Indy auction. However, it is unique to see the handful of race-prepped vehicles on this list and the stunning special edition models mixed into the pack. The only thing missing is a rugged Eagle SX/4.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Chevy Nova Remade Into 1000 Horsepower Beast

The LS powertrain is a bit of a ridiculous platform in automotive customs and racing car design. It's so straightforward to push out massive sums of power on a tight budget that it can almost feel like cheating. However, especially when discussing forced-induction powertrains, these engines can be the perfect centerpiece for your build. This particular car is an excellent example of that as it boasts one of the best LS engines with a massive supercharger combined with one of Chevy's most iconic bodies. Here is one of the craziest Chevy Novas we've ever seen.
CARS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reveals ‘Earliest Piece’ of Harley Davidson ‘Literature’ He’s Ever Come Across

Mike Wolfe has found some interesting and rare antiques during his time on American Pickers. However, in a new post, the reality TV star shared a photo of an especially interesting item. Taking to Instagram to show off the find, Wolfe posted pictures of the “earliest piece” of Harley Davidson “literature” that he’s found to date. Check it out.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Explore An American Muscle Car Collection

These cars are some of the best muscle cars ever made for the American performance market. American performance cars have long been recognized in the automotive industry as some of the most powerful and iconic vehicles ever made. This should not shock any seasoned enthusiast with a passion for straight-line speed. One particular collection shows off Some of the best examples of all time, including some vintage vehicles toward the front of the complex. The owner is quite fond of GM, notably Chevrolet, vehicles as he shows off a pool table in the style of a COPO Camaro. The odd excellent nick nacks and classic project car goes as you pass through the building until you find a room describable only as a masterpiece of automotive collecting.
CARS
Simplemost

Buick Going All-Electric With New Vehicles Coming In 2024

American automaker Buick will produce only electric vehicles in years to come, starting in 2024. The company announced June 1 that the new Electra series will be its first foray into electric cars. Named after a classic 20th-century Buick, the Electra name will cover more than one model of the new electric Buicks. Meanwhile, the Buick badge and brand identity have been refreshed as well, with a new emblem rolling out on vehicles next year.
CARS
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
75
Followers
183
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy