Wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

HELENA (AP) — A wildlife agency will further study whether Yellowstone National Park bison should be given protections under the Endangered Species Act after losing key court rulings. Friday's decision follows a federal court ruling in January that ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review its 2019 denial of petitions seeking the extra protections. The agency's findings say the petitions presented substantial, credible information that protections may be needed due to issues such as loss of habitat and genetic diversity. The agency will now carry out a year-long review to determine if the protections are necessary.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A wildlife agency that lost key court rulings over its denial of petitions to protect Yellowstone National Park bison will undertake a comprehensive study over whether the animals should be covered under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Friday.

The decision follows a federal court ruling in January that ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review its 2019 denial of petitions seeking the extra protections. U.S. District Court Judge Randolf Moss of Washington, D.C., said the agency did not give a reason for its decision to rely on some scientific studies while rejecting others.

The January ruling was the second time a federal judge said the agency wrongly denied petitions seeking to have Yellowstone bison listed as threatened or endangered.

Under findings that are scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Monday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the petitions — first filed in 2014 — present substantial, credible information that the sought-after protections may be needed based on reductions of the animal's range, the lack of tolerance to bison outside the park, and loss of habitat and genetic diversity.

The agency will now carry out a year-long review to determine whether protections are necessary, the draft notification said. The agency is asking for people to submit any new information concerning the status of, or threats to, Yellowstone bison or its habitat to be considered during the review.

Bison in and around Yellowstone National Park are managed under a federal-state agreement to maintain wild bison while preventing the spread of brucellosis — a bacterial infection that can cause animals to abort their young — to cattle in Montana. The Interagency Bison Management Plan calls for capturing bison, testing them for brucellosis and sending some to slaughter when they leave the park. Bison can also be hunted outside the park.

There have been no documented cases of bison transmitting brucellosis directly to cattle, but there have been many occasions where elk transmitted brucellosis to cattle, the National Park Service says.

Buffalo Field Campaign and the Western Watersheds Project have been fighting to have Yellowstone's bison declared endangered or threatened based, in part, on studies that show the park has two genetically distinct herds of bison.

Biologists argue the herds need to have 2,000 to 3,000 members to avoid inbreeding. In 2021, the park's Central herd had 1,300 to 1,500 members, according to the National Park Service. The Northern herd has an estimated 5,000 to 5,400 members.

Hunter ed instructors honored

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors recently in Missoula. Deb Regan of Superior, and Mark Petroni of the Missoula area were honored for 35 years of service as an instructor for Hunter Education.
Montana primary voters must be registered by noon on June 6

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montanans who want to cast a vote in next month's primary election must be registered with their county elections office by noon on June 6, under an order by the Montana Supreme Court. The justices, in a 4-1 ruling Tuesday, said changes to election laws passed by the 2021 Legislature will remain in effect for the June 7 primary. District Court Judge Michael Moses of Billings had ruled last month that a law ending Election Day voter registration appeared to unconstitutionally burden the right to vote and he temporarily blocked it for this year's primary election. The Supreme Court...
Parkins earns Volunteer EMS Provider of the Year Award

She had no idea whatsoever that Karyn ‘KT’ Thornton had nominated her for the award and always humble, Anita Parkin felt there were others more deserving. “It’s a pretty cool honor and I was very surprised because there are so many people and it’s ‘the’ award for the year for a volunteer EMT (in Montana).” The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) honored Montana Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel from Superior, Billings, Red Lodge, Hamilton, and Great Falls during an awards ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, May 18. The event included an address by Gov. Greg Gianforte...
Gianforte gets a look at Superior Meats new technology

When Jerry Stroot started Superior Meats in 1996, he estimates that he butchered 50-60 cattle in a mobile unit that year. Today he does that many every week at his processing plant. “We’re doing a lot of local ranchers and we’re booked out into next year already,” he shared. About a dozen ranches between Helmville, Drummond, Frenchtown and Ovando have contracts with Superior Meats where they sell their processed meat directly to their own distributers. Stroot works with these outfits plus he picks up a load of hogs each week in Whitehall for his own label that are served in...
James (Jimmy) Brown

James (Jimmy) Brown passed away Monday May 2, at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Missoula, MT from complications following surgery. His wishes were that there be no services or funeral. He was born in Beech, ND October 18, 1934 and lived every day to the fullest. He was an amazing man who could do anything he set his mind to. He said to keep it short, he appreciated the friends he had. He had a great love for animals and will be dearly missed.
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays.

