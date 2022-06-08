ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains Public Library

Summer Reading Program Sign-up Party June 11 - 10 a.m. at the library

Art & Science Family Day June 25 - 2 p.m. at the Paradise Center

West End Alcoholics Anonymous

The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia meets every Wed. 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Deborgia School House behind the fire hall.

Plains-Paradise Senior Center meals

Wed.& Fri. Lunch 11:45 a.m.

Bus available to and from the Center. Bingo after lunch.

Menu subject to change. 406-826-3018

TOPS meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets Friday noon at Plains Alliance Church library 11:00 First visit free.

Plains Public Library

Open Mon. - Thurs. 11 a.m - 6 p.m. Visit

the website and Facebook page for updates. Computer stations available for one hour of usage.

Writer Club 1st Wednesday of every month 6 p.m. Book Club 3rd Wednesday of every month 6:00 p.m. Story time Wednesdays 9 a.m., Kid's Club Tuesdays 4 p.m. Family game night Thurs. 4-6 p.m.

Plainly Speaking Toastmasters

Practice communication skills at Plains Alliance Church, 505 West 1st St. 6 p.m. Guests are welcome. Info : 406-646-6026

St. Regis Branch Mineral County Library

Computer/WiFi access Local material check-out with access to the Shared Library check-out site. Tues. & Thurs. 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Located at St. Regis School District Library.

Superior Branch Mineral County Library

Mon.- Thurs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Parents as Teachers group meets Wed. for storytime (Goose on the Loose) 11 a.m.

To submit items for the community calendar, contact Lisa at the Valley Press & Mineral Independent. llarson@vp-mi.com or 406-826-3402

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Memorial Day ceremonies in Plains

From atop the serene hillside on which the Plains Cemetery sits, a sweeping view of the Clark Fork Valley unfolds below. In the background whispy fingers of impending rain seem almost surreal as they are lit up by the evening sun straining to break through the dark clouds. Undisturbed by approaching weather and focused on the solemn duty of the moment, members of the Horse Plains VFW honor guard stand at attention as tributes are read explaining the seriousness and pride of the moment. Those words, while comforting, need not be read to the several dozen veterans, friends and families who gathering this...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Rain doesn't damper Plains Days spirit

As the spring raindrops began falling a bit harder on those waiting for the start of the annual Plains Days Parade this past Saturday, an elderly gentleman from Thompson Falls summed it all up. “We are from Montana,” said Floyd Swope as he wheeled his daughter’s small dog in a baby carriage among the dozen or more tents set up by vendors and food purveyors who put together their portable shops at first light. “Rain isn’t going to stop anything. When we left Thompson Falls it was pouring, I’m glad that is not happening here. We wanted to get out of...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains holds barbecue to celebrate last day of school

For lunch: 450 hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, sodas/water, fruit and more. That was the simple but good menu this past Thursday at Plains Schools when it was BBQ for the kids day as the students cleaned up books and lockers and prepared to head out for summer break. But not before Plains Superintendent Thom Chisholm and his staff of teachers and assistants cooked and served the noon-time meal to several hundred students and their families. “We usually do this every year, but not during the last few years with the Co-vid situation”, Chisholm said. “We also hand out some supplies for next...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Ed Fontaine receives the Bronze Star

Ed Fontaine and his wife Debbie live in a four-lot subdivision below the community of Cabin City in the Henderson area. Ed is a humble, yet bonafide war hero who recently received recognition from an event that happened 55 years ago. “Peter Nebe and I were a ‘gun team’ for 3rd Platoon, A-Company, 2/502 Parachute Infantry Battalion, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.” This is his story leading up to the fight on a hill in Chu Lai, Vietnam October 7, 1967: “It may help your perspective to know that machine gun teams in Vietnam had an exceedingly high casualty rate because all...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Primary election: Loge secures win in HD-14

Rep. Denley Loge has secured another term in the Montana House following a hotly contested primary election. The St. Regis Republican tallied 66% of the vote in the June 7 election, compared to challenger Randy Mitchell’s 34%. Loge has represented House District 14 since 2017. His district spans both Sanders and Mineral counties. In Sanders County, Loge accumulated 875 votes compared to Mitchell’s 545. In Mineral County, Loge had 898 votes with Mitchell getting 395 there. Loge described the primary as “pretty heated,” but said his approachability and trust within the community put him over the top. “We have a lot of angry people …...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Memorial scholarship created in honor of former Valley Press reporter

When he first got to Plains in 2014, it was no doubt a shock to Ben Granderson. As a new graduate from Corcoran College of Art and Design in Washington, D.C., Granderson traveled across most of the country from his home state of Maryland, responding to an ad seeking a reporter for the Valley Press. From the metropolitan areas of Maryland and the nation’s capital city to the mountainous splendor of Western Montana, it would have been easy to think this move might not work. Anyone who thought in such a manner did not know Ben Granderson. “Ben had always loved the outdoors, especially...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Dixon cemetery cleaned up for Memorial Day

Rest in Peace is a time-honored saying wishing the dearly departed well. For Veterans it is a sacred honor and right to be buried in a proper place of peace and serenity. With that in mind, it was easy to see why the little cemetery in the hills north of the tiny town of Dixon, with the splendid view of towering, snow-capped mountains and rolling pastures feeding cattle in the fields below was chosen as a place of quiet and serenity. But that was more than 100 years ago and in the interim the burial grounds have fallen into a state of disrepair...
DIXON, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Old Schoolhouse Rock Car Show revs up

When a family event grows in size a little bit every year, isn’t that a good sign people like it? That it’s fun, entertaining and even educational? For Mineral County, the Old Schoolhouse Rock Car Show attracts locals, but entries come from Hamilton to Kalispell, northern Idaho to eastern Washington. “We set a record last year with 128 cars and are looking to set a new record this year,” shares Mike Curtin who has been a primary piston in making this such a great day. “It will always be called the Old Schoolhouse Rock Car Show as that name is...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Legals for June, 8 2022

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for Mineral County, Montana and Incorporated Areas The Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report, reflecting proposed flood hazard determinations within Mineral County, Montana and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. Technical information or comments are solicited on the proposed flood hazard determinations shown...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Paradise sewer board rejects county offer

Thanks, but no thanks. That was the message the Paradise Sewer Board delivered to county officials who had hoped to assume control of the controversial and beleaguered sewer construction project that may grind to a long term halt given the Board’s latest response to an offer two weeks ago to take over the multi-million project and provide funding to bail the Board out of financial distress. The meeting, which had been moved back to the “Clubhouse”, an outbuilding at a town church and which drew another packed house crowd, opened with just four of the five commissioners in attendance. Following a recent election...
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Second phase of Flat Creek cleanup planned

It was 20 years ago that the Federal EPA came to Superior to investigate the possibility of soil contamination. That is when the first critical action removal was performed. “We listed Flat Creek to the Superfund national priorities list in September of 2009,” explains Allie Archer, EPA Superfund Project Manager. “And Flat Creek in Superior became a Superfund site. Superior’s cleaning was completed in 2011 and 2012. The lawns have been remediated and driveways have been refurbished.” But another phase is coming this summer that moves farther up the watershed. "Legacy mine waste" is what it is known as in environmental...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Fun Run marks 15 years

The 15th Annual Mineral County Fun Run took place on May 19, in St. Regis this year. And in typical Montana spring fashion, the cold and blustery weather wasn’t too enjoyable, but K-6th students from Alberton, Superior, and St. Regis braved the wind and flurries and ran their hearts out. Community Health Specialist for the Mineral County Health Department, Amy Lommen reflected back on how the event originally got its start. She remembered, “One of the original organizers, Sue Hazlett, recalls the idea for the Fun Run came from a convention that health department employees attended. The speaker was promoting fun...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Spotlight on the Arts: Millie Holloway

Artistic talent is often revealed in the normal activities of schoolwork. This was the case for 13-year-old, 7th grader, Millie Holloway at the Trout Creek School. Although Millie is understated about her work, teacher Jolyn Hanson sees signs of budding literary aptitude in her. One of the assignments in Ms. Hanson’s class requires students to select a theme and then create their own, unique book that contains various literary components, including a story for children, a story for youth, a comic book, poetry, and original illustrations for the literary work. Millie’s theme was survival. Her story for youth was particularly compelling. It...
TROUT CREEK, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Riverdogs' bats heat up in Bitterroot

As baseball fans know, there are two basic functions to winning games: pitching and hitting. Yes, there are other factors like errors and base running mistakes, even inclement weather, but if you hit well and pitch well chances are you will overcome the other factors most of the time. That in essence sums up the four games played this past week by the Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs, who started the week with a blowout 12-3 road loss to the Kalispell Lakers Thursday evening. That loss squared the Dogs season record at 10-10. In that loss to Kalispell, Clark Fork had seven hits to...
KALISPELL, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Local students place in Keep Montana Green art contest

Statewide winners of the 61st annual Wildfire Prevention Art Contest for Montana students have been announced with Madysen Martin, a 9th grader from Columbia Falls High School taking first place. Second and third place were awarded to Emory Ercanbrack of Plains High School and RomiJo Fend of Lewis and Clark Elementary, respectively. “Congratulations to all our 2022 Winners,” said Julia Berkey, KMG Executive Director. “This year’s artwork was not only impressive and competitive, but incredibly inspiring! Thank you for your participation and keep up the great work.” The top three entries were selected from over 600 entries...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

County officials discuss involvement in Paradise sewer project

To everyone it was a packed house this past Tuesday as the combatants on both sides of the Paradise sewer project convened at the Paradise Community Center. To many, however, it was a “stacked” house featuring a host of sewer project supporters from outside the confines of the town of Paradise. And in the midst of the often heated meeting, Sanders County officials discussed a proposal to have the county take control of the project, including using its available funds to eliminate a contentious part of the initial proposal that would require local residents to repay approximately $700,000 in loans associated with...
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Haaland joins CSKT Bison Range celebration

PABLO — A three-day community celebration filled with song, dance, speeches and community sharing marked the official return of management of the Bison Range at Moiese to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes last weekend, a move that includes the transfer of more than 18,000 acres into trust for the Tribes. The history of the bison herd and the deep significance of the transfer was acknowledged by several speakers and visitors throughout the weekend, including CSKT Tribal Council Chairman Tom McDonald and several elders, U.S. Senator Jon Tester, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Director Martha Williams...
PABLO, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

﻿Marsha Eileen Rounsley Johnson Aldrich

Marsha Eileen Aldrich was born May 2, 1947 to Ralph and Helen Rounsley in Vernal, Utah. Marsha courageously fought a devastating battle with Alzheimer’s disease that continued for many years. She ended that long ordeal in the early morning hours of May 10th with her two daughters and her husband by her side. Marsha passed away where she wanted to be, in the home that she had built with her husband on Finlay Flat. The Rounsley’s moved from Utah to Kennewick, Washington where Marsha attended all of her grade school. In the early sixties the family moved to Thompson Falls where...
VERNAL, UT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Body found in Clark Fork River ID'd as missing woman

Authorities in Mineral County have identified the body of a woman recovered from the Clark Fork River last month. According to Mineral County Sheriff Michael Toth, dental records confirmed the body as 33-year-old Mineral County resident Rebecca Barsotti. Barsotti was last seen July 20, 2021 at the Town Pump in Superior. She was reported missing the next day and her vehicle and some personal items were found at a swimming hole on the Clark Fork River near Alberton. The body of Barsotti’s dog was recovered a few days later about 10 miles downstream. Barsotti’s disappearance set off an extensive water, ground and air...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
