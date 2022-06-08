Community Calendar

Plains Public Library

Summer Reading Program Sign-up Party June 11 - 10 a.m. at the library

Art & Science Family Day June 25 - 2 p.m. at the Paradise Center

West End Alcoholics Anonymous

The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia meets every Wed. 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Deborgia School House behind the fire hall.

Plains-Paradise Senior Center meals

Wed.& Fri. Lunch 11:45 a.m.

Bus available to and from the Center. Bingo after lunch.

Menu subject to change. 406-826-3018

TOPS meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets Friday noon at Plains Alliance Church library 11:00 First visit free.

Plains Public Library

Open Mon. - Thurs. 11 a.m - 6 p.m. Visit

the website and Facebook page for updates. Computer stations available for one hour of usage.

Writer Club 1st Wednesday of every month 6 p.m. Book Club 3rd Wednesday of every month 6:00 p.m. Story time Wednesdays 9 a.m., Kid's Club Tuesdays 4 p.m. Family game night Thurs. 4-6 p.m.

Plainly Speaking Toastmasters

Practice communication skills at Plains Alliance Church, 505 West 1st St. 6 p.m. Guests are welcome. Info : 406-646-6026

St. Regis Branch Mineral County Library

Computer/WiFi access Local material check-out with access to the Shared Library check-out site. Tues. & Thurs. 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Located at St. Regis School District Library.

Superior Branch Mineral County Library

Mon.- Thurs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Parents as Teachers group meets Wed. for storytime (Goose on the Loose) 11 a.m.

