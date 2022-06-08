ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, MT

Body found in Clark Fork River ID'd as missing woman

By Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

Authorities in Mineral County have identified the body of a woman recovered from the Clark Fork River last month.

According to Mineral County Sheriff Michael Toth, dental records confirmed the body as 33-year-old Mineral County resident Rebecca Barsotti.

Barsotti was last seen July 20, 2021 at the Town Pump in Superior. She was reported missing the next day and her vehicle and some personal items were found at a swimming hole on the Clark Fork River near Alberton. The body of Barsotti’s dog was recovered a few days later about 10 miles downstream.

Barsotti’s disappearance set off an extensive water, ground and air search involving resources from four counties and Two Bear Air. More than 2,000 hours were dedicated to the search effort, Toth said.

Fishermen on the Clark Fork River in Mineral County discovered her body along the riverbank on May 17. The body was found below the I-90 bridge near mile marker 53 in the vicinity of River Bend Road.

The body was transported to the Montana Crime Laboratory for identification and autopsy.

An investigation of Barsotti's cause of death is ongoing, Toth said.

“Mineral County Sheriff’s Office extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Rebecca during this very difficult time,” Toth said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Mineral County, MT
