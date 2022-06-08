ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, MT

Memorial Day ceremonies in Plains

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

From atop the serene hillside on which the Plains Cemetery sits, a sweeping view of the Clark Fork Valley unfolds below.

In the background whispy fingers of impending rain seem almost surreal as they are lit up by the evening sun straining to break through the dark clouds.

Undisturbed by approaching weather and focused on the solemn duty of the moment, members of the Horse Plains VFW honor guard stand at attention as tributes are read explaining the seriousness and pride of the moment.

Those words, while comforting, need not be read to the several dozen veterans, friends and families who gathering this past Memorial Day evening to pause from their daily lives and give honor and thanks to those who have served the country and in some cases done so by the ultimate sacrifice...their lives.

And so it was that those gathered for the annual rite took a few moments from their hectic lives to stop and remember those who have died defending American rights.

From the cemetery the majority of the crowd traveled across town to the Clark Fork River bridge near the Sanders County Fairgrounds for a special tribute to Navy veterans.

It was there that Post Chaplain Otto Otness, a veteran of the Navy, stood in silence, his eyes closed like many of those around him, while words of honor were said. Then, Otness held out and released a red flowered wreath that disappeared into the churning water below as veterans saluted and non-veterans bowed their heads in prayer.

The clear message from the day’s events, those who served are not now, nor will they ever be forgotten.

Navy veteran and Horse Plains VFW Chaplain Otto Otness holds a flowered wreath above the Clark Fork River prior to releasing it into the river below the Fairgrounds Bridge during Memorial Day ceremonies this past Monday. (Chuck Bandel/VP-MI)

Army veteran and Plains resident Hunter Fields stands at ease during a Memorial Day ceremony this past Monday at the Plains Cemetery. (Chuck Bandel/VP-MI)

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Ed Fontaine receives the Bronze Star

Ed Fontaine and his wife Debbie live in a four-lot subdivision below the community of Cabin City in the Henderson area. Ed is a humble, yet bonafide war hero who recently received recognition from an event that happened 55 years ago. “Peter Nebe and I were a ‘gun team’ for 3rd Platoon, A-Company, 2/502 Parachute Infantry Battalion, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.” This is his story leading up to the fight on a hill in Chu Lai, Vietnam October 7, 1967: “It may help your perspective to know that machine gun teams in Vietnam had an exceedingly high casualty rate because all...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Community Calendar

Plains Public Library Summer Reading Program Sign-up Party June 11 - 10 a.m. at the library Art & Science Family Day June 25 - 2 p.m. at the Paradise Center West End Alcoholics Anonymous The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia meets every Wed. 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Deborgia School House behind the fire hall. Plains-Paradise Senior Center meals Wed.& Fri. Lunch 11:45 a.m. Bus available to and from the Center. Bingo after lunch. Menu subject to change. 406-826-3018 TOPS meeting Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets Friday noon at Plains Alliance Church library 11:00 First visit free. Plains Public Library Open Mon. - Thurs. 11 a.m - 6 p.m. Visit the...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Dixon cemetery cleaned up for Memorial Day

Rest in Peace is a time-honored saying wishing the dearly departed well. For Veterans it is a sacred honor and right to be buried in a proper place of peace and serenity. With that in mind, it was easy to see why the little cemetery in the hills north of the tiny town of Dixon, with the splendid view of towering, snow-capped mountains and rolling pastures feeding cattle in the fields below was chosen as a place of quiet and serenity. But that was more than 100 years ago and in the interim the burial grounds have fallen into a state of disrepair...
DIXON, MT
Plains, MT
Government
Local
Montana Society
City
Plains, MT
Local
Montana Government
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Primary election: Loge secures win in HD-14

Rep. Denley Loge has secured another term in the Montana House following a hotly contested primary election. The St. Regis Republican tallied 66% of the vote in the June 7 election, compared to challenger Randy Mitchell’s 34%. Loge has represented House District 14 since 2017. His district spans both Sanders and Mineral counties. In Sanders County, Loge accumulated 875 votes compared to Mitchell’s 545. In Mineral County, Loge had 898 votes with Mitchell getting 395 there. Loge described the primary as “pretty heated,” but said his approachability and trust within the community put him over the top. “We have a lot of angry people …...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County housing market remains hot

The morning coffee-clutch subjects have gone from bare shelves, back to wolves. Then to the price of fuel to election predications and to the new houses being built and local subdivision rumors in the last 30 days. The lack of housing isn’t a secret and it’s a project that the Mineral County Economic Corporation is trying to tackle. All three schools have indicated it is a big issue as recruiting teachers is ongoing and housing for them is nearly nonexistent. Building lots that have been for sale or sat empty in Superior now have activity that hasn’t been seen in...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Body found in Clark Fork River ID'd as missing woman

Authorities in Mineral County have identified the body of a woman recovered from the Clark Fork River last month. According to Mineral County Sheriff Michael Toth, dental records confirmed the body as 33-year-old Mineral County resident Rebecca Barsotti. Barsotti was last seen July 20, 2021 at the Town Pump in Superior. She was reported missing the next day and her vehicle and some personal items were found at a swimming hole on the Clark Fork River near Alberton. The body of Barsotti’s dog was recovered a few days later about 10 miles downstream. Barsotti’s disappearance set off an extensive water, ground and air...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
#Memorial Day#Veteran#Horse Plains Vfw#American#Navy
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains holds barbecue to celebrate last day of school

For lunch: 450 hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, sodas/water, fruit and more. That was the simple but good menu this past Thursday at Plains Schools when it was BBQ for the kids day as the students cleaned up books and lockers and prepared to head out for summer break. But not before Plains Superintendent Thom Chisholm and his staff of teachers and assistants cooked and served the noon-time meal to several hundred students and their families. “We usually do this every year, but not during the last few years with the Co-vid situation”, Chisholm said. “We also hand out some supplies for next...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Old Schoolhouse Rock Car Show revs up

When a family event grows in size a little bit every year, isn’t that a good sign people like it? That it’s fun, entertaining and even educational? For Mineral County, the Old Schoolhouse Rock Car Show attracts locals, but entries come from Hamilton to Kalispell, northern Idaho to eastern Washington. “We set a record last year with 128 cars and are looking to set a new record this year,” shares Mike Curtin who has been a primary piston in making this such a great day. “It will always be called the Old Schoolhouse Rock Car Show as that name is...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls

5/25/22 Motor Vehicle Incident, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputies responded took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 32, Transferred call to MHP. Property Damage, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded Controlled Burn, Terrace Court, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn. Abandoned Motor Vehicle, Fish Creek Road, Alberton, Deputy responded, unable to locate. Animal Complaint, Thompson DeBorgia Road, DeBorgia, Transferred call to Fish and Game. Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 25, Deputy issued warning. Motor Vehicle Incident, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 27, Deputy issued warnings. One...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

McAllister and Lawson shine at 6-man all-star game

Throughout their years playing for the Hot Springs Savage Heat, now graduated seniors Jack McAllister and Kyle Lawson were often the two best players on the football field. The two best friends carried the Savage Heat to four straight winning seasons as the Heat ruled the roost in Western Montana six-man football. They would then transition to the basketball courts where the pair were a matchup headache for opposing coaches with their husting, hard-nosed play. McAllister and Lawson, which sounds like a good name for a law firm, hooked up routinely on pass and catch touchdowns, rapid attack running plays and stellar efforts...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Army
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Haaland joins CSKT Bison Range celebration

PABLO — A three-day community celebration filled with song, dance, speeches and community sharing marked the official return of management of the Bison Range at Moiese to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes last weekend, a move that includes the transfer of more than 18,000 acres into trust for the Tribes. The history of the bison herd and the deep significance of the transfer was acknowledged by several speakers and visitors throughout the weekend, including CSKT Tribal Council Chairman Tom McDonald and several elders, U.S. Senator Jon Tester, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Director Martha Williams...
PABLO, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Second phase of Flat Creek cleanup planned

It was 20 years ago that the Federal EPA came to Superior to investigate the possibility of soil contamination. That is when the first critical action removal was performed. “We listed Flat Creek to the Superfund national priorities list in September of 2009,” explains Allie Archer, EPA Superfund Project Manager. “And Flat Creek in Superior became a Superfund site. Superior’s cleaning was completed in 2011 and 2012. The lawns have been remediated and driveways have been refurbished.” But another phase is coming this summer that moves farther up the watershed. "Legacy mine waste" is what it is known as in environmental...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Legals for June, 1 2022

Claude I. Burlingame Claude I. Burlingame, P.C. P. O. Box 1587 Thompson Falls, MT 59873 (406) 827-3372 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, SANDERS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JIM BROWN, Deceased. Cause No. DP 22-34, NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Fun Run marks 15 years

The 15th Annual Mineral County Fun Run took place on May 19, in St. Regis this year. And in typical Montana spring fashion, the cold and blustery weather wasn’t too enjoyable, but K-6th students from Alberton, Superior, and St. Regis braved the wind and flurries and ran their hearts out. Community Health Specialist for the Mineral County Health Department, Amy Lommen reflected back on how the event originally got its start. She remembered, “One of the original organizers, Sue Hazlett, recalls the idea for the Fun Run came from a convention that health department employees attended. The speaker was promoting fun...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

﻿Marsha Eileen Rounsley Johnson Aldrich

Marsha Eileen Aldrich was born May 2, 1947 to Ralph and Helen Rounsley in Vernal, Utah. Marsha courageously fought a devastating battle with Alzheimer’s disease that continued for many years. She ended that long ordeal in the early morning hours of May 10th with her two daughters and her husband by her side. Marsha passed away where she wanted to be, in the home that she had built with her husband on Finlay Flat. The Rounsley’s moved from Utah to Kennewick, Washington where Marsha attended all of her grade school. In the early sixties the family moved to Thompson Falls where...
VERNAL, UT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Local students place in Keep Montana Green art contest

Statewide winners of the 61st annual Wildfire Prevention Art Contest for Montana students have been announced with Madysen Martin, a 9th grader from Columbia Falls High School taking first place. Second and third place were awarded to Emory Ercanbrack of Plains High School and RomiJo Fend of Lewis and Clark Elementary, respectively. “Congratulations to all our 2022 Winners,” said Julia Berkey, KMG Executive Director. “This year’s artwork was not only impressive and competitive, but incredibly inspiring! Thank you for your participation and keep up the great work.” The top three entries were selected from over 600 entries...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County outdoor burn permits online

The General and Essential Agriculture and Prescribed Wildland Outdoor Burning Seasons permits are now available online. If you are planning to burn, please remember that all outdoor burning requires a burn permit, and the only material that may be disposed of by burning is untreated wood and vegetation generated onsite. Permits can be obtained for free or renewed online for free at https://app.egovmt.com/burnpermit/. Online you can obtain a burn permit, activate your existing burn permit every day you wish to burn, edit or reprint an existing permit and renew your old burn permit annually. If an online process is not an...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hunter ed instructors honored

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors recently in Missoula. Deb Regan of Superior, and Mark Petroni of the Missoula area were honored for 35 years of service as an instructor for Hunter Education.
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

