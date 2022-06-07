ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lanhee Chen Issues Statement on Advancing to the General Election

Cover picture for the articleMOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – Today, Lanhee Chen, candidate for California State Controller, issued the following statement after advancing to the 2022 general election. “Thank you, California! We have taken an important first step toward restoring transparency and accountability...

Commentary: Was It Just Turnout that Resulted in the Blowout of Measure H?

Davis, CA – On Thursday, Dan Ramos put out a statement that seemed to blame the overwhelming Measure H defeat on low voter turnout. “Obviously we are disappointed with the outcome on Measure H. We believe that it is more reflective of low voter turnout than the sentiment of the community overall. Had voter turnout been greater, we think the result would likely have been different. We continue to believe in our project and the many benefits it would bring to Davis,” Ramos said.
Cooper In Strong Position To Win Historic Sheriff Seat

Assemblymember Jim Cooper’s quest to become Sacramento County’s first African American sheriff is within reach, based on early returns from the June 7 primary election. Unofficially, Cooper leads Undersheriff Jim Barnes with 54.9 % of the unofficial vote tally (52,277). Barnes had 45.0% (43,376) of the votes. All...
Sacramento Unified School District Debuts Cameras Made To Catch Speeders

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On June 8, education leaders gathered in Sacramento while the Sacramento Unified School District showed off new cameras designed to catch speeders. The district is hoping that the pilot program will cut down on the number of drivers illegally passing by stopped buses. But state lawmakers must act for the automated enforcement to become law. Executive Vice President of Bus Patrol America Steve Randazzo had this to say, “The hope is that the California state legislature will take this up in the future with the date that is provided to them about these alarming statistics.” The program recorded 387 stop-arm violations in Sacramento.    
The water restrictions for homes and businesses in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter the hot summer months, California continues to feel the impacts of a multi-year drought.  In response to the drought, the California State Water Resources Control Board voted in May to impose regulations for all residents, businesses and water suppliers statewide.  The state’s emergency conservation regulations have restrictions for […]
State Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts

SACRAMENTO – Today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Statewide COVID-19 Data. Rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths...
Most expensive Sacramento neighborhoods--would you live here?

(andreykr/Adobe Stock Images) Sacramento's population in 2022 is 2,186,000, which is a 1.44% increase from 2021. The per capita income in Sacramento in 2018 was $33,503, which is middle-income relative to California, and upper middle income relative to the rest of the US. This equates to an annual income of $134,012 for a family of four.
Why trees are not part of the City’s two-day watering restrictions

As drought persists and the region and state face watering restrictions, City of Sacramento staff are reminding residents to keep their trees healthy. “Trees should be watered separately from lawns, which are subject to the City’s two-day-per-week watering schedule,” said William Granger, a conservation coordinator with the City’s Department of Utilities.
How to save money on your power bill during hot summer days

(KTXL) — With triple-digit heat expected this week across the Northern and Central parts of California, including Sacramento, Pacific Gas and Electric Company is recommending its customers some ways to save on energy during the hot weather.  As many people use their air conditioning to combat hot temperatures, PG&E said cranking up their AC not […]
Why This Central Coast Ice Cream Company Is Being Sued

Central Coast-born ice cream business Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab is facing a lawsuit at its Sacramento location for allegedly breaching its contract and failure to pay rent. The Sacramento Business Journal reports the company signed a 15-year lease for its 1,650-square-foot space in February 2019 but never conducted business indoors — the company opted for a pop-up mobile shop outside the building — given the launch timeline and the pandemic. The owners of the property at 4920 Folsom Boulevard are Debra Glauz and Steven Link, who allege that Doc Burnstein’s has not paid full rent for more than two years, instead paying $3,000 of the $7,000 rent each month from July 2020 to January 2022. According to the lawsuit, the business did pay rent for a brief amount of time until December 2019, before the truncated payments began.
Columbia Gas proposes 27% rate hike in monthly bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio is asking the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to approve a 27% hike in monthly bills for natural gas distribution service. It comes as people are already paying more at the pump and at the grocery store. "We're seeing increases at the...
Dive team called to Sly Park

June 9 update: 35-year-old Brian Tuigamala of Sacramento has been identified as the man who died June 8 at Jenkinson Lake, according to El Dorado County sheriff’s officials. The cause of death has not been determined. Original post:. The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report...
Beat the heat by renting a pool through Swimply

(KTXL) — With temperatures reaching into the triple digits this weekend, everybody is looking for a way to get cool.  There is a way to plunge into a great pool experience without having one.  Sacramento Swimply hosts Jeff and Rachelle Duesing spoke with Sonseeahray on Friday on how you can rent a private pool. 
