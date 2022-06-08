PHOTOS: State B-C track and field meet

Related
montanarightnow.com
Flags in Montana ordered to be lowered Friday to honor the life and service of Senator Mark Sweeney
HELENA, Mont. - Flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half staff on June 10 to honor the life and service of Senator Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg who passed away May 6, 2022. Governor Greg Gianforte sent a proclamation Thursday, ordering flown over state buildings and grounds...
McAllister and Lawson shine at 6-man all-star game
Throughout their years playing for the Hot Springs Savage Heat, now graduated seniors Jack McAllister and Kyle Lawson were often the two best players on the football field. The two best friends carried the Savage Heat to four straight winning seasons as the Heat ruled the roost in Western Montana six-man football. They would then transition to the basketball courts where the pair were a matchup headache for opposing coaches with their husting, hard-nosed play. McAllister and Lawson, which sounds like a good name for a law firm, hooked up routinely on pass and catch touchdowns, rapid attack running plays and stellar efforts...
montanarightnow.com
Family of Great Falls boy hospitalized with rare immune disease paying it forward with blood drives
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The American Red Cross says they are teaming up with the family of a boy who was hospitalized with a rare immune disease. In 2017, Troy Ross, a then 2-year-old from Great Falls was diagnosed with a rare immune disease that required nearly three-quarters of his blood be replaced, according to the Red Cross.
Great Falls, MT Radio Legend, Mark’s Dad, To Be Recognized For ‘Labor of Love’
For those of you who listen to us Breakfast Flakes but may not know about my dad, I'm gonna bring you up to speed. My dad was on the radio in Great Falls and Missoula for 40 years. I followed the old man into broadcasting and am now in my 40th year of doing this for a living. My sister Michelle also joined the on-air party when she was in her early twenties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls history teacher named Montana History Teacher of the Year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Eric Chaon, Sophomore teacher at Great Falls High School in Great Falls, Mt. is the winner of the Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award honoring the Montana History Teacher of the Year for 2021-2022. Chosen by a panel of Montana History advocates, Eric is the 33rd winner...
montanarightnow.com
Unofficial results: Central Montana vote for sheriff
Unofficial results are coming in for the votes for sheriff/coroner in Cascade and Lewis & Clark County. You can view additional results from Tuesday for the U.S. House District and more on our website here.
yourbigsky.com
New Storm Water Management Program in Montana
The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
Montana Land Purchase Could Unlock 100,000 Public Acres in the Big Snowy Mountains
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is considering a major land acquisition in the southern foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains. The purchase—which still has some hurdles to clear—has the potential to unlock 100,000 acres of public land in the Big Snowies. As an added bonus, the purchase would help fund the expansion of a children’s hospital in Helena, the Great Falls Tribune reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Riverdogs' bats heat up in Bitterroot
As baseball fans know, there are two basic functions to winning games: pitching and hitting. Yes, there are other factors like errors and base running mistakes, even inclement weather, but if you hit well and pitch well chances are you will overcome the other factors most of the time. That in essence sums up the four games played this past week by the Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs, who started the week with a blowout 12-3 road loss to the Kalispell Lakers Thursday evening. That loss squared the Dogs season record at 10-10. In that loss to Kalispell, Clark Fork had seven hits to...
June 7, 2022 Montana election results (unofficial)
The unofficial results of the Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Montana Primary Election are being tallied. Several statewide and local races are being decided, including for Montana's newly drawn congressional districts.
montanarightnow.com
Voting went off without a hitch in Great Falls at Montana ExpoPark
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In Great Falls, voting went off without a hitch as polls opened at 7:00 A.M. Tuesday at the Montana ExpoPark Exhibition Hall. Cascade County Clerk and Recorder and Elections Administrator, Rina Fontana Moore, says 72% of the voters are mailing in their ballots this year. Which...
Another Longtime Missoula Business Announces It’ll Close For Good
We all know the old saying about death and taxes being the only things that are certain in life. I would go ahead and throw in a third item for the list. Let's go with death, taxes, and surprising announcements from Missoula businesses. It definitely seems like there's no shortage when it comes to business openings and closings that take us by surprise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montana Town Named One of the Best Cheap Places for Creatives
There was a time when Missoula might make a list like this... you know, before it became prohibitively expensive to live here. So instead, another Montana town is taking the reins on this one - Thrillist just released a list highlighting some of the best places for creative people to live that are actually affordable. Places like Detroit and Philadelphia made the cut, and from Montana, you've also got...
Rain doesn't damper Plains Days spirit
As the spring raindrops began falling a bit harder on those waiting for the start of the annual Plains Days Parade this past Saturday, an elderly gentleman from Thompson Falls summed it all up. “We are from Montana,” said Floyd Swope as he wheeled his daughter’s small dog in a baby carriage among the dozen or more tents set up by vendors and food purveyors who put together their portable shops at first light. “Rain isn’t going to stop anything. When we left Thompson Falls it was pouring, I’m glad that is not happening here. We wanted to get out of...
Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans
Missoula attorney Monica Tranel will represent Democrats in the general election for Montana’s U.S. House race in the western district. On the Republican side, former congressman and Trump Cabinet member Ryan Zinke had eked ahead of former State Sen. Al Olszewski as of 11:30 p.m., but the race was too close to call. About 70% […] The post Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Bicyclist hit by vehicle near McIntosh Loop, Reserve St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A vehicle-versus-bicycle incident near McIntosh Loop and Reserve Street in Missoula Thursday afternoon has been cleared. The Missoula Police Department and Missoula Emergency Services responded to the call. Police report there were minor injuries. No other details are available at this time.
How This Montana 3-Year-Old Survived a Weekend Alone in the Woods
We reported the incredible news on Sunday night - a three-year-old boy who went missing Friday afternoon near Troy, Montana had been safely located on Sunday. I'm sure we all had the same question: How did this little boy survive a cold, rainy weekend in Montana mountains all alone?. I...
Legals for June, 8 2022
DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for Mineral County, Montana and Incorporated Areas The Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report, reflecting proposed flood hazard determinations within Mineral County, Montana and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. Technical information or comments are solicited on the proposed flood hazard determinations shown...
Dramatic Race Unfolding in Republican Congressional Election
For those who expected former Congressman and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke to run away with Tuesday’s primary election, they were in for a surprise. KGVO reached out to Dr. Al Olszewski on Wednesday for his reaction to the razor thin margin between him and Zinke. “This is...
Western Montana Humane Society Has Puppies Ready For Adoption
First, I can’t personally say enough great things about our local Humane Society. With nearly a 100% animal adoption rate, a no-kill shelter, and an absolutely amazing staff this is one of my absolute favorite Missoula institutions. Five years ago this October I moved back to Missoula. I can...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
75
Followers
183
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0