ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, MT

PHOTOS: State B-C track and field meet

By JEREMY WEBER
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

Sanders and Mineral county athletes compete at the State B-C track and field meet in Great Falls.

Jesse Claridge and Ryan Bucher compete at the State B-C track and field meet in Great Falls last weekend. (Jeremy Weber/For the MIVP)

Breck Ferris competes at the State B-C track and field meet in Great Falls last weekend. (Jeremy Weber/For the MIVP)

William Hyatt competes at the State B-C track and field meet in Great Falls last weekend. (Jeremy Weber/For the MIVP)

Jesse Claridge competes at the State B-C track and field meet in Great Falls last weekend. (Jeremy Weber/For the MIVP)

Chesney Lowe competes at the State B-C track and field meet in Great Falls last weekend. (Jeremy Weber/For the MIVP)

Alexis Deming competes at the State B-C track and field meet in Great Falls last weekend. (Jeremy Weber/For the MIVP)

Kein Kauffman competes at the State B-C track and field meet in Great Falls last weekend. (Jeremy Weber/For the MIVP)

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

McAllister and Lawson shine at 6-man all-star game

Throughout their years playing for the Hot Springs Savage Heat, now graduated seniors Jack McAllister and Kyle Lawson were often the two best players on the football field. The two best friends carried the Savage Heat to four straight winning seasons as the Heat ruled the roost in Western Montana six-man football. They would then transition to the basketball courts where the pair were a matchup headache for opposing coaches with their husting, hard-nosed play. McAllister and Lawson, which sounds like a good name for a law firm, hooked up routinely on pass and catch touchdowns, rapid attack running plays and stellar efforts...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mineral County, MT
Local
Montana Sports
City
Sanders, MT
City
Great Falls, MT
Great Falls, MT
Sports
montanarightnow.com

Great Falls history teacher named Montana History Teacher of the Year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Eric Chaon, Sophomore teacher at Great Falls High School in Great Falls, Mt. is the winner of the Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award honoring the Montana History Teacher of the Year for 2021-2022. Chosen by a panel of Montana History advocates, Eric is the 33rd winner...
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
Outdoor Life

Montana Land Purchase Could Unlock 100,000 Public Acres in the Big Snowy Mountains

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is considering a major land acquisition in the southern foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains. The purchase—which still has some hurdles to clear—has the potential to unlock 100,000 acres of public land in the Big Snowies. As an added bonus, the purchase would help fund the expansion of a children’s hospital in Helena, the Great Falls Tribune reports.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Riverdogs' bats heat up in Bitterroot

As baseball fans know, there are two basic functions to winning games: pitching and hitting. Yes, there are other factors like errors and base running mistakes, even inclement weather, but if you hit well and pitch well chances are you will overcome the other factors most of the time. That in essence sums up the four games played this past week by the Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs, who started the week with a blowout 12-3 road loss to the Kalispell Lakers Thursday evening. That loss squared the Dogs season record at 10-10. In that loss to Kalispell, Clark Fork had seven hits to...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Voting went off without a hitch in Great Falls at Montana ExpoPark

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In Great Falls, voting went off without a hitch as polls opened at 7:00 A.M. Tuesday at the Montana ExpoPark Exhibition Hall. Cascade County Clerk and Recorder and Elections Administrator, Rina Fontana Moore, says 72% of the voters are mailing in their ballots this year. Which...
GREAT FALLS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Another Longtime Missoula Business Announces It’ll Close For Good

We all know the old saying about death and taxes being the only things that are certain in life. I would go ahead and throw in a third item for the list. Let's go with death, taxes, and surprising announcements from Missoula businesses. It definitely seems like there's no shortage when it comes to business openings and closings that take us by surprise.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
930 AM KMPT

Montana Town Named One of the Best Cheap Places for Creatives

There was a time when Missoula might make a list like this... you know, before it became prohibitively expensive to live here. So instead, another Montana town is taking the reins on this one - Thrillist just released a list highlighting some of the best places for creative people to live that are actually affordable. Places like Detroit and Philadelphia made the cut, and from Montana, you've also got...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Rain doesn't damper Plains Days spirit

As the spring raindrops began falling a bit harder on those waiting for the start of the annual Plains Days Parade this past Saturday, an elderly gentleman from Thompson Falls summed it all up. “We are from Montana,” said Floyd Swope as he wheeled his daughter’s small dog in a baby carriage among the dozen or more tents set up by vendors and food purveyors who put together their portable shops at first light. “Rain isn’t going to stop anything. When we left Thompson Falls it was pouring, I’m glad that is not happening here. We wanted to get out of...
PLAINS, MT
Daily Montanan

Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans

Missoula attorney Monica Tranel will represent Democrats in the general election for Montana’s U.S. House race in the western district. On the Republican side, former congressman and Trump Cabinet member Ryan Zinke had eked ahead of former State Sen. Al Olszewski as of 11:30 p.m., but the race was too close to call. About 70% […] The post Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Bicyclist hit by vehicle near McIntosh Loop, Reserve St.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A vehicle-versus-bicycle incident near McIntosh Loop and Reserve Street in Missoula Thursday afternoon has been cleared. The Missoula Police Department and Missoula Emergency Services responded to the call. Police report there were minor injuries. No other details are available at this time.
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Legals for June, 8 2022

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for Mineral County, Montana and Incorporated Areas The Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report, reflecting proposed flood hazard determinations within Mineral County, Montana and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. Technical information or comments are solicited on the proposed flood hazard determinations shown...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
75
Followers
183
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy