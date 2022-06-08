PHOTOS: State B-C track and field meet

As baseball fans know, there are two basic functions to winning games: pitching and hitting. Yes, there are other factors like errors and base running mistakes, even inclement weather, but if you hit well and pitch well chances are you will overcome the other factors most of the time. That in essence sums up the four games played this past week by the Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs, who started the week with a blowout 12-3 road loss to the Kalispell Lakers Thursday evening. That loss squared the Dogs season record at 10-10. In that loss to Kalispell, Clark Fork had seven hits to...

KALISPELL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO