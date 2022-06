Supporters of a British journalist and his Brazilian guide, now missing in the remote Amazon for a week, gathered solemnly Sunday on a Rio de Janeiro beach, with the Briton's mother-in-law saying she has lost hope in their survival. Few of those gathered at the beach expressed much hope in the men's survival, especially after authorities said they had found a second boat with blood marks, and had located possible human remains, still being analyzed.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO