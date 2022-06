Cameron Diaz turns the big 5-0 on August 30, but she looks nowhere close to being on the cusp of her fifth decade of life. And on the May 24 episode of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop podcast, the 49-year-old mother of one revealed exactly what she does to stay in shape: intermittent fasting. “I’m the mother of a two-year-old, so we’re both having a little of this and a little of that, and do I need to be snacking as much as she is all day?” she explained of her mindset, per the Daily Mail. “Doing a little reset kind of brings you back. It helps you be more present in the moment, staying aware of what you’re saying and what you’re doing.”

