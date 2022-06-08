Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast lands this summer

The Ford Mustang has proven itself more than capable of keeping up with the pony car competition over the years since its conception. Models such as the GT350 and GT500 stunned fans across the nation with their passion for speed and low quarter-mile times on the drag strip. We suppose this was expected since they were built by one of racing’s most respected drivers and builders, Carroll Shelby. Known for producing some of the world’s quickest track monsters, such as the A/C Cobra, utilizing Ford engines to do something that everyone thought was absolutely impossible, he made the Mustang fast. Anyone with a passion for automotive history will tell you exactly how hard it is to find a true Shelby example on the classic car market, but you might be in luck with this vehicle.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO