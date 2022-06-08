AEW continues to thrive after celebrating 3rd anniversary

Jeff Hardy discussed the creative process at AEW since joining the company during an appearance on Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast. “I feel limitless. God, there are so many ideas. I pitched my first idea but it didn’t go through. For my singles matches, I thought it’d be cool for us to have different music, and that Hardy Boyz music just be the Hardy Boyz music. For one of my new songs, my producer had [this song] – it slows down straight into my song. It would be like a ‘WTF’ moment because, ‘What are we listening to? We’ve never heard this before.’ I think it would grow on people. But that’s the first thing I’ve really said. But yeah, the freedom feels amazing. My ideas are overflowing, so I just need to keep writing and keep pitching.”

