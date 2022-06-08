ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

AEW continues to thrive after celebrating 3rd anniversary

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — All Elite Wrestling continues to thrive with compelling matches while attracting new fans three years...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Believes ‘The Story’ Has Become Secondary In AEW

As of late, former WCW President Eric Bischoff has been very critical of storytelling in modern pro wrestling. For example, Bischoff recently knocked All Elite Wrestling for their inability to tell “basic” stories. Now, Bischoff is weighing on on the latest episode of “Strictly Business about WWE’s storytelling style and why he believes it’s lacking as of late.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend And AEW Manager Says MJF’s Promo “Made Me Sick”

Put him down as not a fan. There are certain promos and interviews which resonate with fans for one reason or another. It might be the delivery, it might be the context and it might be what is being said, but sometimes it can be everything coming together. That was the case with a promo last week, but it seems that one wrestling legend was certainly not impressed.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Updated Card (June 8)

AEW continued to build toward its Forbidden Door crossover event with New Japan on this week's AEW Dynamite, confirming a few matches for the show while teasing others. One-half of the AEW Interim World Championship match was confirmed as Jon Moxley defeated Kyle O'Reilly in the show's main event after O'Reilly won a Casino Battle Royale earlier in the night. Mox will face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto at New Japan's Dominion pay-per-view this Sunday.
WWE
PWMania

MVP and Chris Jericho Get Into Heated Confrontation After AEW Dynamite

After a recent AEW Dynamite taping, AEW’s Chris Jericho and WWE’s MVP apparently got into a heated confrontation. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MVP and Jericho had a confrontation inside the hotel where AEW performers were staying after the Dynamite show on May 18 in Houston, Texas, where MVP sometimes stays. According to reports, the incident occurred at 1am local time, following the Dynamite filming earlier that night.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
411mania.com

AEW Announces New All-Atlantic Championship, Bracket Revealed

AEW has announced a new title in the All-Atlantic Championship, with the tournament bracket revealed. AEW announced the new championship to celebrate AEW’s global reach, with the tournament to run until the inaugural champion is crownd at a Fatal Four-Way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The participants...
WWE
The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles Now Has Two Big Competing Pride Events, LA Pride and WeHo Pride, and People Are Confused

From 1979 to 2019, West Hollywood served as the official center for Los Angeles’ Pride events, hosting its annual parade and festival while local bars overflowed with celebrants. After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, this year’s LA Pride will break away from that tradition, moving to Hollywood Boulevard, where the world’s first permitted gay parade took place in 1970. The 2022 weekend will kick off June 11 with musical event LA Pride in the Park — featuring Christina Aguilera and Anitta at Los Angeles State Historic Park — followed by the 52nd annual LA Pride Parade through Hollywood the next day.More from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Dear Producer Sets Winners Of Inaugural Award; Acquisitions By Uncork’d Entertainment, Freestyle Digital Media, 1091 Pictures, Global Digital Releasing; More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dear Producer has set Liz Cardenas (7 Days), Megan Gilbride (Tower), Sabrina Schmidt Gordon (To the End) and Avril Z. Speaks (Jinn) as the recipients of its inaugural Dear Producer Award, recognizing excellence in independent producing. The prize sponsored by Maida Lynn’s Genuine Article Pictures was established to help lift the financial burdens on indie film producers and to help build the independent film community through leadership and mentoring. It’s different from other filmmaking grants in that it supports the producer and is not based on a project or specific work. Each of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#All Elite Wrestling#Dynamite#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Tense Confrontation Reported Between Top AEW And WWE Stars

It may shock some to hear this, but things can get pretty tense in pro wrestling, both on and off camera. One moment everything may be fine, the next minute you may be calling a former friend a jobber while getting into an elevator, all while said former friend screams at you. If that sounds like something out of a cheesy B-movie, that’s because it probably is. It’s also, reportedly, a real-life scene that took place between top AEW and WWE stars last month in Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Athena took a winding path from Ember Moon to AEW

When Ember Moon was released by WWE/NXT in November of 2021, many a fan expected to see her arrive in AEW as soon as her non-compete clause came to an end. No, instead, Moon became Athena, the “Fallen Goddess” who once took the Indies by storm before taking her talents to The Fed in 2015. She embraced the challenge of testing her mettle against some of the best talents the world of professional wrestling had to offer and even earned a championship in the process.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Cardona Discusses MJF – AEW Controversy

Not many people have been surrounded by as much wrestling controversy in 2022 as MJF. MJF has been with AEW since its inception, eliminating three people in the Casino Battle Royal won by ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. Over three years, fans started calling MJF, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara, who all competed on AEW’s first show, the “four pillars” of AEW due to their age and popularity. Since AEW began, Jungle Boy has won the Tag Titles alongside Luchasaurus as Jurassic Express, Darby has won the TNT Title while being mentored by WWE Hall of Famer Sting, and Sammy Guevara has won the TNT Championship on three occasions. MJF is the only pillar to have not held championship gold at this point.
WWE
PWMania

Jeff Hardy Reveals His First Creative Pitch at AEW

Jeff Hardy discussed the creative process at AEW since joining the company during an appearance on Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast. “I feel limitless. God, there are so many ideas. I pitched my first idea but it didn’t go through. For my singles matches, I thought it’d be cool for us to have different music, and that Hardy Boyz music just be the Hardy Boyz music. For one of my new songs, my producer had [this song] – it slows down straight into my song. It would be like a ‘WTF’ moment because, ‘What are we listening to? We’ve never heard this before.’ I think it would grow on people. But that’s the first thing I’ve really said. But yeah, the freedom feels amazing. My ideas are overflowing, so I just need to keep writing and keep pitching.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Financial World

Athena: That’s my main motive for going to AEW

In an interview for the "Complex Unsanctioned" podcast, Athena talked about how she dreamed of being a member of the AEW. She saw some things she liked. “When you look at the AEW PPVs and you’re seeing all of my friends that I used to roll with on the indies and they’re finally getting the platform that they deserve and it’s just like, ‘Man, they look like they’re having so much fun and I gotta be a part of it,’ you know?” Athena said, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AEW was concerned enough about MJF in Las Vegas to consider breaking into his hotel room to check on him

Even though the debate over whether the MJF situation in AEW was a work from the start is essentially moot at this point following his much-discussed Dynamite promo last week, new tidbits about his actions and status during Double or Nothing weekend in Las Vegas continue to come to light. The latest report that reinforces the idea that people within AEW were legitimately concerned about MJF comes from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. In his latest Backstage Report, Sapp discussed new information from his sources about the day before the pay-per-view, when MJF no-showed a scheduled meet and greet session...
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

AEW News: William Regal Denies Taking Shot At WWE, Battle of the Belts 3 Pre-Sale Happening Now, Highlights From Dynamite

– In a post on Twitter, William Regal spoke about a recent post from SportsKeeda that framed a quote of his as a shot at WWE. While the report never said it was about WWE directly, it seemed to imply that. According to Regal, he was simply referring to his feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society. SportsKeeda later deleted the tweet.
WWE
ClutchPoints

AEW: Don’t sleep on Andrade El Idolo’s new partner Rush

If you’re mostly just a fan of mainstream American professional wrestling, you probably haven’t heard of AEW‘s newest addition, Rush. When Andrade El Idolo and his assistant Jose sat around a table waiting for another member to join their meeting in a pre-taped segment on Double or Nothing, and a large man in a white suit and long hair walked through the door, you probably didn’t pop and maybe didn’t even know who the man in question was until Excalibur and company said the name “Rush” on commentary. Heck, you maybe didn’t even know how to look up Rush, as the pronunciation – Roosh – is notably different from the Prog Rock band from the ’70s.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Reveals “Many Stars” Are Returning To AEW TV Soon

While reacting to the news of “AEW Dynamite” finishing as Wednesday’s No. 1 show in the key demographic for cable originals, AEW President Tony Khan has prepared viewers to expect several surprises in the coming weeks. As seen below, Khan expressed his excitement over the imminent return...
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Teases ‘Many’ Injured Wrestlers Returning

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan thanked the fans for watching last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and hinted at several injured stars coming back soon. He wrote: “Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite last night! I appreciate you wrestlers/staff/fans, & excited for *many* injured stars returning as we approach #RoadRager + #ForbiddenDoor! Thank you KC fans, I thought it was a great night, excited for #AEWRampage Tomorrow @ 10pm ET/9pm CT!”
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on Roman Reigns’ Status and How WWE Feels About MITB

As PWMania.com previously reported, sources have confirmed that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been dropped from the July 3 Money In the Bank Premium Live Event in Las Vegas. This was speculated upon when Reigns and Brock Lesnar were removed from event promotional material, but word today is that plans for Reigns and Lesnar working the show changed when Money In the Bank was shifted from a stadium show to an arena show. The event has been relocated from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy