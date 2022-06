Stephanie McMahon's decision to take a leave of absence from WWE last month has resulted in a number of backstage reports springing up from various online outlets. This week kicked off with a new one from Business Insider, which stated Vince McMahon had a role in pushing Stephanie out of the company and had a source which claimed there was frustration within the company over a lack of revenue being brought in via sponsorships and marketing under Stephanie's leadership as Chief Brand Officer. The source was quoted saying, "We weren't seeing that growth. When someone is moved out of a company, it's usually the result of something not working. We took stronger control of that a few months ago."

