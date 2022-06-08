ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why plant-based protein can be good for food security, according to Singapore's Temasek

By Abigail Ng, @abigailngwy
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — The shift toward plant-based proteins may benefit food security, the chief sustainability officer of Singapore's state investor said Tuesday. Steve Howard of Temasek said around 18% of calories come from livestock, but 80% of agricultural land is used for farm animals. In some markets, 80% of grain is fed...

www.cnbc.com

