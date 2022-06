The New York Yankees continue to shred opposing teams as we head deeper into June. The Yankees became the MLB’s first 40-game winner this week following sweeps of the Angels and Tigers, and don’t appear to be slowing down. They are currently the only team in the league with a win percentage over .700 and lead the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays by seven games each in the AL East. Things are going well in the Bronx, to say the least.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO