Santa Fe, NM

The Cannabis Chef

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe days of burnt pot brownies are a thing of the past. With adult recreational cannabis sales now legal in New Mexico—meaning a whole lot of people are going to have a pretty excellent summer—dispensaries are offering smorgasbords of delectable edibles. One baker, however, is going beyond the ordinary chocolates, hard...

www.sfreporter.com

Related
Santa Fe Reporter

Severe Burn

In the aftermath of a forest fire, the public’s eye is drawn to blackened hills and charred structures. But the story of a wildfire’s severity—and the forest’s future—is often buried beneath the soil. The dirt plays a vital role in a forest. Analyzing it offers...
LAS VEGAS, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

DOH: Current COVID-19 Surge “Very Different” From Past

New Mexico is experiencing a current wave of COVID-19 infections, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross confirmed today. As the chart below indicates, “the state has been seeing a rising number of cases for several weeks now,” along with an increased number of hospitalizations. Today, DOH reported 1,100 new...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Democrats, Republicans Gear Up for Competitive Race for Governor

Dems, GOP gear up for competitive race for governor. Tuesday’s primary election results set the stage for a potentially competitive gubernatorial race between incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. Research & Polling Inc. President Brian Sanderoff tells the Albuquerque Journal the national climate heading into the midterm general election Nov. 8 could influence the governor’s race here. “It just makes it more challenging for the Democratic incumbent during the campaign,” Sanderoff said. “The Democrats—in no way, shape or form—can take this race for granted.” The state Democratic Party yesterday issued a news release characterizing Ronchetti and GOP lieutenant governor candidate Ant Thornton—along with Republican Secretary of State candidate Audrey Trujillo—as “dangerous,” writing: “With a Ronchetti/Thornton/Trujillo ticket, the New Mexico GOP is on a warpath to destroy rights that have been protected in New Mexico and the country for decades, such as access to reproductive health care, the right to gay marriage, and they would dismantle all of the progress for families that New Mexico Democrats have accomplished” under Lujan Grisham. On the GOP side, a national group associated with the Republican Party, Get Families Back to Work, launched an ad attacking the governor. As the Journal notes, several national political rating sites, such as The Cook Political Report and Politico classify the race as leaning toward a Democratic win.
ELECTIONS
Santa Fe Reporter

2022 Primary Election Results

New Mexico Republicans on Tuesday chose former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti to face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November election. With 58% of the ballots cast in his favor as of presstime, Ronchetti dispatched with his top opponent, state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or...
SANTA FE, NM

