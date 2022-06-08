ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Cass, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Ray by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Brunswick. * WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying areas occurs along the west bank of the Grand River near the U.S. Highway 24 bridge about 1 mile west of Brunswick. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 19.1 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sat 1pm 1am 1pm Grand River Brunswick 19.0 MSG MSG 18.5 19.0 16.5
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Jackson; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Nemaha County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Kansas Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1114 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Beattie to near Frankfort to 3 miles southwest of Olsburg, moving east at 60 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR Marshall County. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management reported 65 mph winds near Blue Rapids. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include Marysville, Sabetha, Seneca, Westmoreland, Blaine, Frankfort, Onaga, Centralia, Axtell, Wetmore, Olsburg, Beattie, Circleville, Bern, Corning, Summerfield, Soldier, Havensville, Goff and Vermillion. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas North central Johnson County in east central Kansas Atchison County in northeastern Kansas Southern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Platte County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1230 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lancaster to near Winchester to near Perry Lake, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Weston, Kansas City, Agency, Effingham, Dearborn, Camden Point, Linwood, Rushville and Lancaster. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 413. Interstate 29 between mile markers 13 and 42. Interstate 435 between mile markers 10 and 34. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 210 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy