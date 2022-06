BEAUFORT COUNT, Sc. (WTOC) - $18 million of federal money is going toward a big project at one Lowcountry hospital. Beaufort Memorial Hospital has announced plans to improve the surgical unit here in the coming months. It’ll be the first major OR renovation project in nearly 30 years and the hospital says it’ll make sure their facilities can keep up with the rapid growth of the population they serve.

