Search for Treasure: Mary Alice Monroe and Angela May

Italy, France, and Britain went to war on American soil during the Gilded Age, deploying not armies or artillery but architectural styles. The prize was the allegiance of a handful of plutocrats. William Randolph Hearst ornamented his medieval triplex at the Clarendon on Riverside Drive and West 86th Street with a mantelpiece acquired from a Welsh castle. William Vanderbilt erected a French chateau on Fifth Avenue. And J. P. Morgan hired the architect Charles Follen McKim to house his books in an Italianate palazzo that was ostentatious in its restraint. Morgan’s library faced East 36th Street with no turrets, mansards, bays, or gargoyles — just an austere wall of seashell-colored Tennessee marble, with one pair of niches, two columns, and a single arch over the front porch. Anyone could see that the building was costly and refined, but to get the full-on experience of dazzlement, you’d have to gain admittance. Like a leather-bound volume, the cover hinted at the imaginative richness it kept out of sight.

