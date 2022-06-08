ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale’s Goodwin supports aviators

Glendale Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Glendale native is serving with Naval Aviation Warfare Development Center supporting TOPGUN aviators at the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center. Petty Officer 1st Class Kent Goodwin is a 2007 Independence High School graduate. “Early in life I learned the importance of attention to detail,” Goodwin...

www.glendalestar.com

Madison Vega

Water shortage may put large development project Superstition Vistas on hold

(Apache Junction, AZ) A large new project is expected to house upwards of one million people, yet there is not enough water to complete this large-scale development. The Superstition Vistas are an upcoming planned development project that includes up to 175,000 acres of desert land. In an early report it was expected that 900,000 people could be living in these vistas in 2060.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ

