The sensational two-way baseball talents of Shohei Ohtani came to the rescue on Thursday night, snapping the Los Angeles Angels‘ franchise-record 14-game losing streak. One night after the Angels turned to Nickelback for help (and were shut out, 1-0), Ohtani was superb on the mound and hit a two-run homer at the plate to lead the Halos to a 5-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO