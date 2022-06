Super nice 2 family. Current rents are $685 down and $725 up. Rents could easily be in the $800’s for both units as they are large. Large light filled rooms in both units. Up with 2 large and one smaller and lower with 2 very generous bedrooms. Upper has 2 porches one for the sunrise one for the set. The basements are clean one new furnace and one older. There is an attached garage and a really nice east facing porch in the lower front. This could be a super income maker, or a great owner occupied.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO