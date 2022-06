MILLTOWN, ANN MARIE (neé REAGAN) HEYM, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at RWJ Barnabas in New Brunswick. She was 79. Ann was born on the 4th of July in New London, Connecticut. She was a dance teacher, telephone operator, and worked for The Day newspaper until she married her husband of 50 years, the late Captain Richard J. Heym. They were stationed across the U.S. during his time in the Coast Guard, including Portland, ME, Groton, CT, Governors Island, NY, Monterey, CA, Falls Church, VA, Cape Code, MA, and New Orleans, LA. They settled in Milltown, NJ in 1996. Ann was a deeply devoted communicant of St. Bartholomew Roman.

