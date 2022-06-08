Dawn Addis of Morro Bay leads in the race for the newly drawn Assembly District 30.

Until recently, it was a common practice in newsrooms to listen to police scanners. That changed with encryption, including in Monterey County, where law enforcement agencies transitioned to an encrypted frequency in 2017 and decided not to allow media outlets to apply for a key to listen in. The rise of encrypted radio communications has prompted a legislative backlash. Senate Bill 1000, authored by State Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo County, passed 25-8 on the California State Senate floor on May 26. It next moves to Assembly committees. If it becomes law, SB 1000 would require that law enforcement agencies make their radio communications accessible to the public, with the exception of confidential information which could be exchanged on an encrypted channel. The bill has support from media groups like the National Press Photographers Association, First Amendment Coalition and California News Publishers Association (of which the Weekly is a member). Groups in opposition include the California Police Chiefs Association and California Statewide Law Enforcement Association.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO