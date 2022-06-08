ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Dawn Addis of Morro Bay leads in the race for the newly drawn Assembly District 30.

By David Schmalz
montereycountyweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the more unusual races in the county this June was for the newly drawn state Assembly District 30, which stretches from part of Santa Cruz County, down the coast of Monterey County and into San Luis Obispo County. The assemblymember who’s long represented the Monterey Peninsula is Mark...

www.montereycountyweekly.com

Santa Barbara Independent

Tallying Concealed Weapons Permits in Santa Barbara County

In Santa Barbara County, 98 people are currently licensed to carry concealed weapons. Of those, four are judges. In the previous two years, 15 “concealed carry” licenses were issued: eight in 2021, and seven in 2020. Only one was issued this year. One was also revoked this year. Former private investigator Craig Case got in legal hot water for forging his expired permit to make it appear it was current.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
