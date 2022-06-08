Ventnor fire: Derelict seaside arcade destroyed in huge blaze

Police have recovered two bodies while searching for two disabled adults who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before their boat capsized during a fishing trip on a Dartmoor reservoir. Devon and Cornwall Police has this evening confirmed two bodies have been located after a group of adults were thrown into...
Two police officers who saved a man's life by running into a burning building have been nominated for a bravery award. PC Simon Wheeler and PC Paul Rogers-Thomas were first on the scene of the fire in Skelmersdale in April 2021. They extinguished a chip pan fire and rescued the...
The death of a forklift driver whose head became trapped between the cab of his vehicle and a rack in a warehouse has been ruled as misadventure. Shaun Potter, from Middleport, was trying to read a barcode on a pallet on 4 October at the Pets at Home centre on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent.
June 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a cat that attempted to walk in the narrow gap between two brick buildings and got wedged trying to squeeze past a pipe. The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service's Dunstable Community Fire Station said the Green Watch crew...
A pilot who crashed his plane while crop-spraying has returned to the scene of the crash after 40 years. John Hoyte was unhurt when his plane came down while he was working near Bridgnorth in Shropshire on 1 June 1982. Using his logbooks and maps he was able to find...
Firefighters tackled a “severe fire” above a restaurant in Wolverhampton city centre.Almost 15 crew members fought the blaze on the second floor of a three-storey building, which has offices and accommodation over the restaurant, the Express & Star reports.More follows
It seems violence knows no international borders…. We were horrified recently to see a story in the Daily Record about a BMW getting torched while sitting in a driveway in North Lanarkshire, Scotland. The development looks nice, like the kind of place you’d live in to avoid this sort of thing. Then we started doing some digging and it quickly became apparent this isn’t just some freak, isolated incident. Scotland has had a car firebombing problem for some time, and we’ve even run across similar incidents in other parts of the UK.
The death of a man whose body was found in a West Yorkshire canal is being treated as unexplained, police said. The body of Dale Mawson, 48, was found in the water off Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge on Tuesday morning. Officers were called at about 09:20 BST and attended...
A 16th Century house which was once used as a monastery and hunting lodge has gone on sale in West Yorkshire. For hundreds of years, the Grade I-listed Myddelton Lodge was home to the Middletons, one of Ilkley's most famous families and landowners. It was later sold to the Diocese...
