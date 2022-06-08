Ventnor fire: Derelict seaside arcade destroyed in huge blaze

It seems violence knows no international borders…. We were horrified recently to see a story in the Daily Record about a BMW getting torched while sitting in a driveway in North Lanarkshire, Scotland. The development looks nice, like the kind of place you’d live in to avoid this sort of thing. Then we started doing some digging and it quickly became apparent this isn’t just some freak, isolated incident. Scotland has had a car firebombing problem for some time, and we’ve even run across similar incidents in other parts of the UK.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 HOURS AGO