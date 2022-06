MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment at a Mesa golf resort on Wednesday. Firefighters were called out to the Arizona Golf Resort near Power and Broadway roads around 1 p.m. When crews arrived, the two victims were outside and the apartment was on fire. They were rushed to the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix with serious burns and “possibly life-threatening injuries,” Mesa Police Detective Richard Encinas said.

MESA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO