ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Price of plane tickets to jump this summer, Wizz Air says

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQLCz_0g3yoVKu00
Financial News

The price of a plane ticket might jump by close to 10% this summer as European travellers try to get away after two years of heavy travel restrictions.

The boss of Wizz Air said tickets are already more expensive now than they were in the year before the pandemic struck.

Jozsef Varadi expects this to increase even further, to “upper single digits” in the company’s second quarter, which runs between July and September.

“Our bookings are showing strong performance in the first fiscal quarter, with average fares trending higher at low single digits versus (the) same period in F20 (financial year ending March 2020),” he said.

Shortages of staff in air traffic control, security and other parts of the supply chain are impacting airlines, our employees and our customers directly

“For fiscal quarter two, we expect fares in the upper single digits ahead of the equivalent period F20.”

This could see fares rise by close to 10%, although the company did not reveal any more detailed assessment of where they are likely to go.

Wizz Air also warned shareholders that recent disruption at airports will probably lead to the airline making an operating loss in the first quarter of its financial year.

“Shortages of staff in air traffic control, security and other parts of the supply chain are impacting airlines, our employees and our customers directly,” Mr Varadi said.

He added: “We see strong consumer demand for summer, but expect an operating loss for the first quarter of F23.

“The airline industry remains exposed to externalities such as air traffic control disruption and continuing operational issues within the airports sector, adding to a volatile macro environment.

“As a result, at this point, we are not providing further financial guidance for the year.”

The number of passengers Wizz carried more than doubled from 10.2 million to 27.1 million in the year to the end of March.

Revenue rose 125% to 1.7 billion euros (£1.5 billion), while pre-tax loss rose from 567 million euros to 642 million (£482 million to £546 million).

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Honeytrap’ murder gang member to be freed from prison

A member of a gang who lured a teenager to his death with a “honeytrap” could walk free from prison within weeks after he was cleared for release by the Parole Board. Samantha Joseph led lovestruck Shakilus Townsend into an ambush where he was beaten with baseball bats and stabbed six times by a masked and hooded gang in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Tickets#Air Traffic Control#Aircraft#European
BBC

Cancelled flights: Traveller stuck abroad without medication

A man has been left stranded in Amsterdam without lifesaving medication for three days after flights were cancelled across Europe. Russ Montlake-Mees, 63, had been due to fly home on 4 June but said he was "thrown under the bus" by EasyJet which cancelled two flights at short notice. Thousands...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Air Travel
TheStreet

Why Are Flights Being Cancelled?

U.S. air travelers saw at least 2,500 more airline cancellations this past Memorial Day weekend, with 2,400 more flights delayed, according to the air traffic monitoring site FlightAware. While the weather was a factor for some of the Memorial Day weekend flight cancellations along the U.S. eastern seaboard, the cancellations...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

My First Time As a Passenger With Frontier Airlines — and The Verdict Is…

The itinerary which was the least expensive for me for a trip to Montego Bay in Jamaica a few months ago in order to take advantage of a lodging deal was to fly as a passenger aboard an airplane which was operated by Delta Air Lines for the outbound flight from Atlanta — but the return flight would be with a low-cost carrier known as Frontier Airlines. I had never used Frontier Airlines before; so I was not sure as to what to expect.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Woman, 45, paralysed from the neck down was stuck on a plane at Gatwick for 90 minutes after a wheelchair 'promptly' arrived to pick her up... but no staff were available to push it

A woman paralysed from the neck down was stuck on a plane at Gatwick Airport for more than 90 minutes because no staff turned up to push her wheelchair . Victoria Brignell, 45, was returning home following a holiday in Malta on Saturday when a wheelchair was readied for her upon arrival.
TRAVEL
The Independent

All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports OLD THU

British Airways has cancelled 118 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Wednesday.The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, including multiple round-trips from Heathrow to Aberdeen, Belfast City, Edinburgh and Glasgow.Ninety-six international flights are cancelled, including links from Heathrow to Corfu, Ibiza, Istanbul and Malaga.BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice  – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

You Can Buy Your Spirit Airline Tickets in Monthly Installments Now

Flight tickets are hitting record high prices this summer, and for many of us, that means any fantasies of tropical getaways and bucket-list travel are nixed. This is especially true if you live in a city that saw a higher jump in prices than other places. Fortunately, with a bit of creativity and financial planning, it might still be possible for you to sink your toes into the sand at some far away locale.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bride and groom face cancelled wedding after Tui axes flight

A bride-to-be may have to cancel her wedding in Cyprus and another woman says she is £6,000 out of pocket for tickets to Sunday’s Grand Prix in Monaco after Tui and easyJet cancelled their flights.Scores of holidaymakers faced travel chaos after Tui axed a “small number” of flights and easyJet announced it will scrap more than 200 over the next 10 days.Lisa Trenchard said her daughter Seren Rounds, a primary school teacher, and her fiance, electrician Adam Howells, are on the verge of postponing their wedding after their flight to Cyprus was scrapped.Ms Rounds, 27, and Mr Howells, 29, of...
WORLD
Motley Fool

Save 40% on Fall Travel Booked Through Thursday With Southwest Airlines

Find out how to score a cheap flight for your fall travel plans. Southwest is running a sale through June 9. Use the promo code "FALL40" to get 40% off fall flights. With travel costs rising, we're all searching for great flight deals. If you're planning a fall trip, you may want to consider booking with Southwest Airlines. The airline is running a limited-time sale where you can score 40% off base fares for select fall travel dates. Find out what you need to know so you can save money on your autumn adventure.
TRAVEL
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy