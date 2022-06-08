Idaho lawmakers talk ESGs

Idaho lawmakers could take steps next session to address the growing emphasis of ESG ratings by federal regulators and the financial services industry.

Exactly what those steps might be is unclear at this point; however, the interim Committee on Federalism will likely consider the matter latter this year.

“We’ll probably schedule a full day of hearings to look into how we want to proceed with legislation,” said committee co-chairperson Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay. “Probably toward the end of the summer. I don’t think we’ll do it before the end of August.”

Dixon was one of several panelists who spoke Tuesday during an hourlong roundtable regarding ESGs. The meeting was hosted by State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth and U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo.

ESG scores evaluate companies based on various “environmental, social and governance” criteria, such as their policies regarding climate change, efforts to reduce carbon emissions, executive pay practices or their stance on diversity and social justice issues.

A better score could translate into more favorable interest rates on loans or prompt greater demand for the company’s stock.

Similarly, a negative score could increase the cost of capital — thereby pressuring the firm to change its practices.

That not-so-subtle pressure has state officials concerned. They see ESG scores as an effort by liberal activists to force law-abiding businesses to conform to their values.

“The use of these criteria may seem innocuous, but many of the standards are subjective and grant regulators and corporate investors undue influence on public policy,” Crapo said Tuesday. “Rather than going to state legislatures and Congress to pass policy, (ESGs) are an effort to bypass voters and pressure financial institutions to reduce lending to disfavored companies.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, the author of “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” also participated in Tuesday’s roundtable.

He suggested the vagueness surrounding ESG criteria is intentional, because it lets the people behind the movement nudge financial markets in whatever direction they want to go.

“The power to define what does or doesn’t count as ESG is a source of market power,” Ramaswamy said. “A small group of asset managers … lead the way not only in deciding if ESG should be at the forefront of investment philosophy and shareholder activism, but in deciding what counts as ESG-linked behavior.”

Scott Shepard, director of the Free Enterprise Project for the National Center for Public Policy Research, said conservatives haven’t paid enough attention to what’s going on.

During an hour-long Federalism Committee meeting that followed Tuesday’s roundtable, Shepard suggested the ESG movement is a liberal scheme to take over corporate America.

“For decades, the left has very specifically and intentionally taken the heights of cultural power in America,” he said. “They took over higher education, they took over Hollywood, they took over the civil service. Now it’s corporations.”

Shepard’s accusation was somewhat ironic, given that the most blatant attempt to influence investment behavior in Idaho came from the far right.

In January of 2021, a group of 22 conservative lawmakers wrote a letter to the Public Employees Retirement System of Idaho board of directors, “encouraging” them to divest more than $660 million in stock in Google, Facebook and other high tech/social media firms because of allegations that they engage in censorship.

“As representatives and senators for hard-working Idaho public and private citizens,” the group wrote, “it is our duty to raise concerns for public citizens whose retirement monies are being invested in companies that do not value free speech, regardless of point of view, for all citizens.”

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was among the signatories of the letter, as were Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston; and Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock.

The board responded by saying it has a fiduciary responsibility to make investment decisions that are in the best financial interests of PERSI members, irrespective of shifting political whims.

Ellsworth said that that’s exactly her concern with ESGs: they allow “stakeholders” to influence capital allocation decisions, without regard for the financial impact that might have on actual stakeholders or pension system retirees.

“Traditionally, you have stocks you’re invested in, and who do you look out for?” Ellsworth said. “Your fiduciary duty is to the shareholder. But now, what ESGs try to say is, ‘well, we have stakeholders who should be involved, too.’ Stakeholders aren’t shareholders; they’re the activists. Why should they be involved in something people have a financial interest in?”

To the extent that ESG scores blur the line between outside activists and the owners or retirees who bear the financial cost of ESG policies and values, she said, they will become more and more problematic.

“We should all be concerned if unelected bureaucrats are allowed to dictate social policy through limiting access (to financing),” Crapo said. “Imposing subjective standards that choke off capital to disfavored industries is a disservice to industries, to employees and to investors. Unelected bureaucrats should not weaponize our financial system in this way. Americans deserve better.”

