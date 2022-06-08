ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

News 11 Weather Authority: March towards excessive heat

By Rob Fram
kyma.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 1st full week of the month of June promises to be an eventful one in regards...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

More heat through the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will continue to heat up. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for the dangerously hot conditions we'll be experiencing in the Desert Southwest. Our afternoon highs will be hotter than what we felt so far this week with even...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The summer heat will tick up a couple notches over the next few days as the warming trend continues. High pressure will continue to build across the region reaching its peak intensity Friday through the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will approach 110 degrees already by Wednesday and likely top out between 110 and 115 degrees for much of the lower deserts by Friday and last through the weekend.
YUMA, AZ
nationworldnews.com

Warmest temperatures across the southwestern US

Scorching temperatures are in store for the southwestern US over the next several days, with cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and Palm Springs expected to stay above 110 degrees in California. New Mexico and parts of Texas will also have three digits. The heat in the desert is part of...
PHOENIX, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Conserve Alert in effect Friday through Sunday due to expected heat wave

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial Irrigation District will be issuing a Conserve Alert on Friday, June 10, through Sunday evening, June 12, as the National Weather Service has forecasted high temperatures in the IID service area during this period. In issuing an Excessive Heat Warning, the weather service calls for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yuma, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters responding to reports of another military aircraft down in Imperial County

The Imperial County Fire Department has confirmed it is responding to a downed aircraft near the site of Wednesday's Osprey crash. Military officials confirmed that they've received reports it is a military aircraft. The crash happened near Palo Verde about 35 miles north of Yuma, not far from the site of Wednesday's crash that killed The post Firefighters responding to reports of another military aircraft down in Imperial County appeared first on KESQ.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Firefighters extinguish wheat field flames on Avenue D

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rural Metro Fire says firefighters extinguished large flames affecting a wheat field on June 6. At about 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a brush fire on 24th Street and Avenue D. The flames were quickly extinguished as well as making sure it didn't spread to...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

BREAKING: Military Aircraft Goes Down Near Glamis

GLAMIS — A military aircraft has crashed in the vicinity of Highway 78 and Coachella Canal Road in the northeast end of the county near the Glamis area, both Imperial County fire personnel and a Navy spokesperson confirmed. Little other confirmed information was available as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday,...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Joshua Tree NP East; Palo Verde Valley; Salton Sea EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MST /10 AM PDT/ THURSDAY TO 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 104 to 117 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern California. * WHEN...From 10 AM MST /10 AM PDT/ Thursday to 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

CBS 13 Sports: Local LOI Roundup

A number of local athletes signed their college letters of intent over the past few weeks to play at the next level. YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A busy prep sports season comes to an end and a number of local athletes are taking their talents to the next level. A tip of the cap goes out to Yuma Catholic's Austin Rush who will attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The Shamrocks Jase Barksdale commits to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Brawley sends a trio of talent to the next level including baseball standouts Elijah Saiza and Elijah Salgado to Hope International. Brawley track star Isabella Reballar is headed to Chapman University. Congratulations to all of our local talent, we wish you nothing but the best in your very bright futures!
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma mayoral candidate forum

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce hosted the Good Morning Yuma Mayoral Candidate Forum this morning, featuring the two mayoral candidates, city council member, Karen Watts and incumbent, Mayor Doug Nicholls. With the Arizona Primary Election less than two months away, candidates answered several questions...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

U.S. NAVY confirms NAVY helicopter down; all 4 crewmembers survived

PALO VERDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Navy confirmed an MH-60S Seahawk crashed near El Centro, Calif. Thursday at approximately 6 p.m. while conducting a routine training flight from Naval Air Facility El Centro. The Navy said all four of the air crew on board survived the crash and...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Woman without a way to get down, rescued from border wall

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman was rescued from standing on top of the U.S./ Mexico border wall, according to Border Patrol agents. The picture was uploaded to social media on Wednesday but the rescue happened on Tuesday morning, as written in the post. U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector...
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy