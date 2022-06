“July 23rd was obviously the proposed date,” promoter Eddie Hearn said, via the DAZN Boxing Show in regard to the highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and heavyweight multi-titlist Oleksandr Usyk. “We got to a point where we’re now less than seven weeks ago. We’ve got global media tours, you know, we’ve got TV rights to secure and international sponsorship deals. You’re going to see that fight in August. 13 and 20 are the two proposed dates.” The rematch is certainly one that fans – particularly European fans – are eager to see. Hearn made it clear that an official announcement is essentially right around the figurative corner.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO