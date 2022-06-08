Biz Beat: Sonetta Community Market 1/3 finished, Lena's By Crave Eatery, Broad Street Tavern grand opening Friday

Happening this week in and around Cecil County:

In spite of the pandemic, permitting, plus a materials and labor shortage, progress continues at Sonetta Community Market at 2084 Tome Highway in Port Deposit.

Nick Thrappos said he and his wife, Sue, had hoped to be fully opened by this time when the couple purchased the property in 2019. Five months later, the pandemic hit. Thrappos said Sunday that progress is finally speeding up.

“At best we’re one-third done,” he said, noting that progress is made while still operating his contracting and salvage businesses and having the store open in Port Deposit several days per week. While slowly adding such things as storage, new buildings, and an interesting collection of exterior decor — both fun and functional — the store offers a unique collection of items.

“It took awhile for us to find our vision. We wanted something you can’t find in a box store,” he said of the maker’s space concept which includes a lot of fair trade items plus the vintage and antique, garden items, tools and more. Thrappos says he’s “anti big box store.”

“We’re looking to give a life line to local business,” he said. He seeks small local and regional businesses that have something that can’t be found in those big box stores.

Sonetta Community Market is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“We know where we’re going,” Thrappos said. “We’ve just got to get there.”

To learn more about the products and how to get yours on the shelves at Sonetta Community Market go to https://sonetta.net .

•••

Lena’s By Crave Eatery.

That’s the new name for the business that honors the history of an iconic Elkton restaurant while bringing in the popular menu items and fan base of Crave food truck, 6-minute-meals and Crave Eatery.

When Brian and Natalie Williams bought Lena’s Steak & Subs at 503 North Bridge St. the couple was determined to keep the Lena’s crew and many of the menu items made popular by Melba Romanek, the previous owner. All her staff have remained and so has Romanek, as a consultant and mentor.

Meanwhile, the Crave Eatery at 420 North Bridge St. will be used as a commissary for those 6-minute-meals for the time being.

Perhaps one of the most telling changes so far is the hours. Lena’s By Crave Eatery will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. but will stay open until 6 on Fridays.

•••

The Paris Foundation holds its Charity Golf Outing June 14 at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club, 128 Karen Drive in Rising Sun.

Play begins at 9 a.m. with numerous ways to win including a hole-in-one contest, longest drive, straightest drive and closest to the pin along with 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards. Registration is $150 per golfer and includes breakfast and lunch, golf passes and apparel. Registration per golfer on June 14 is $200.

All the money raised benefits building campaign of The Paris Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping restore dignity and repair brokenness. For more information go to theparisfoundation.org .

•••

Barstool Sportsbook will hold a ribbon cutting Friday at noon to celebrate completion of the permanent location of the sports betting element of Hollywood Casino in Perryville.

The newest gaming offering at the casino on Chesapeake Overlook Parkway began in December at a temporary location. During construction many of the 713 slot machines were relocated around the facility. Once the grand opening is complete those games will move again.

Hollywood Casino also boasts 18 table games.

•••

Broad Street Tavern will hold its Grand Opening Friday afternoon at 648 Broad St. in Perryville.

Owner Bradford Peterson opened the restaurant May 20 but said Monday he is now ready to have that official opening with town officials on hand.

The ribbon cutting happens at 5 p.m. and then folks can come inside and check out the menu.

“We’ll have our signature steak subs and fresh chicken wings,” Peterson said. Broad Street Tavern also offers lots of appetizer options and a full service bar.

Broad Street Tavern is open seven days a week from noon until 2 a.m. Call 410-618-2044 for details or find it on Facebook.

•••

According to the Maryland Department of the Environment, Cecil County has the second best rate of recycling in the state. The county’s 58.68% came close to Montgomery County, which was on top with 58.94%.

Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Caroline counties, under the collective Mid Shore division, came in third at 49.37%.

•••

Sen. Ben Cardin is hosting a 45-minute virtual meeting Friday to discuss the post-covid business atmosphere. Cardin wants to learn how he can help but will also review legislation that could bring grants and loan money to business.

The Zoom meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Go to http://www.cecilchamber.com/events/details/zoom-meeting-with-us-senator-ben-cardin-6236 to register for this free Cecil County Chamber of Commerce event.

•••

A new manufacturing facility is coming to Havre de Grace with the promise of as many as 225 new jobs within the next three years.

Elite Comfort Solutions LLC will locate at 1900 Clark Road in a facility within the Harford County Enterprise Zone and will operate a a foam pouring and fabrication manufacturing plant for its bedding and furniture products.

“Elite Comfort Solutions’ decision to expand its production capabilities to Maryland is a huge gain for our state’s manufacturing industry and the local economy in Harford County,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “We believe this expansion will allow the company to accomplish great things in the area and continue growing its business throughout the East Coast.”

Maryland Department of Commerce and Harford County are both making loans available to assist Elite Comfort Solutions.

•••

Kathy’s Corner Shop at 100 South Main St. in North East will host local author Michele Chynoweth Sunday from 1 until 3 p.m.

Chynoweth will be selling and signing copies of her newest book, “The Wise Man.”

•••

North East Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ”Mix & Mingle” at Milburn Stone Theatre on the North East campus of Cecil College June 16. What’s special about this is you get to mix and mingle with fellow chamber members and the cast of “Mamma Mia.” The Mix & Mingle starts at 6:30 then you are invited to stay for the final dress rehearsal of the musical stage production at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for chamber members and $20 for everyone else. Register by June 14 at https://northeastchamber.org/product/mamma-mia-mix-mingle/ .

•••

There’s a new Physician’s Assistant at West Cecil Health Center in Conowingo.

ToriAnne Yetter, an Elkton resident, joined the Federally Qualified Health Center in May after more than seven years at facilities in Maryland, Delaware and South Carolina. She also served as an assistant professor at Arcadia University in Philadelphia where she taught PA students.

“West Cecil Health Center welcomes another great primary care provider to our team,” comments Dr. Mozella Williams, Chief Medical Officer. “ToriAnne comes to us with impressive clinical experience and a legacy of outstanding care to her patients. She is ready to serve WCHC patients of all ages and genders for acute and chronic illness, and provide the essential well-child checks, in addition to adult annual check-ups, well-woman exams and wellness visits.”

A graduate of University of Delaware and Medical University of South Carolina, Yetter considers Cecil County home.

“My family is from rural Cecil County, so I feel connected to the people here and really value the need for quality healthcare,” Yetter said. “I am thankful I get to work with great people, doing what I love.”

•••

The next Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Business Card Exchange will be held June 15 at Bohemia Overlook at Blue Elk Vineyard.

Enjoy light refreshments and spectacular waterfront views as you network with other businesses and business leaders. Bohemia Overlook is located at 88 Rivers Edge Road, North East. This business card exchange runs from 4:40 until 6 p.m.

Admission is $15 for chamber members and $20 for everyone else. Register in advance at cecilchamber.com

•••

Downtown Elkton will be hopping Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. for Jump Into June, a family friendly event sponsored by Kiddie Academy and hosted by Elkton Alliance.

Kids of all ages will get to enjoy bounce houses, crafts, games, face painting and more.

•••

Cecil County CASA is planning its September “Pirate Casino Night” to be held at in Charlestown.

Volunteers are needed for the planning and the first meeting is June 15 at 1 p.m. at the CASA office, 126 East High St. in Elkton. At this meeting there will be a formation of committees and assignments.

To sign up to volunteer go to https://tinyurl.com/2d5bnawf .

Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.