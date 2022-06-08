Mercedes-Benz CEO rules out possibility of Chinese blocking minority -Handelsblatt

Click here to read the full article. Meanwhile, online prices are rising but at a slower pace than seen in recent months, Adobe data shows. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBiden Again Urges Ocean Carrier Crackdown to Tame InflationDoes Jobs Data Suggests Economic Slowdown?China, Ukraine Turmoil 'Suppress' US Manufacturing DemandBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy

BUSINESS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO