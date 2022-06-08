ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, ND

Mercedes-Benz CEO rules out possibility of Chinese blocking minority -Handelsblatt

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius ruled out the possibility that two major Chinese shareholders could increase their stakes and create a blocking minority,...

International Business Times

S. Korea's Truckers' Strike Hits Output At Hyundai's Biggest Auto Plants

Production at Hyundai Motor Co's biggest factory complex halved on Thursday due to component shortages triggered by South Korea's truckers' strike, a union official at the automaker said on Friday. About 8,100 members, or more than 36% of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union in the country, went on strike for...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The sheer size of the China trading relationship is why Australia has to share its feasts and famines with Beijing

Concentration on security and regional influence has distracted from the economic relationship with China, a key foundation of Australian prosperity. A high proportion of Chinese growth has been engineered by a large government-sponsored debt-fuelled infrastructure and property bender. This underpins demand for Australian products and services boosting incomes. The data...
CHINA
City
Berlin, ND
Reuters

China's top diplomat says new, old China-Japan problems intertwined

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Old problems in China-Japan relations are intertwined with new ones, and the challenges cannot be ignored if the countries wish to have a "healthy" relationship, China's top diplomat said on Tuesday. A foreign ministry statement said Yang Jiechi, who spoke with Japanese national security chief...
CHINA
Reuters

Czechs considering 'all options' regarding China's 16+1 group

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic is considering "all options" concerning its engagement with the China-led 16+1 platform for cooperation with central and east European states, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Several past Czech governments as well as President Milos Zeman have been keen to deepen ties...
POLITICS
Reuters

S.Korea plans to manage steel scrap as strategic asset as prices surge

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to manage steel scrap from cars and abandoned buildings and structures as a strategic material, a government official said on Thursday, amid tight supplies and a price surge triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Asia's fourth-largest economy is considering multiple ways, including...
ECONOMY
Person
Eric Li
Person
Winfried Kretschmann
Daily Mail

China is a threat to future of the internet and could force a 'moment of reckoning', UK spy chief says

One of the UK’s spy chiefs said yesterday that China was threatening the future of the internet and the West was facing a ‘moment of reckoning’. The deputy director of strategy at GCHQ, who was named only as Ann S, told Cheltenham Science Festival: ‘We in the West have been fortunate that a lot of the technology which has driven the internet has been informed by Western liberal values, democratic values, but that is not going to be the picture going forward.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Inflation Hits ‘Unacceptably High’ 8.6% Amid Calls for Federal Action

Click here to read the full article. Meanwhile, online prices are rising but at a slower pace than seen in recent months, Adobe data shows. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBiden Again Urges Ocean Carrier Crackdown to Tame InflationDoes Jobs Data Suggests Economic Slowdown?China, Ukraine Turmoil 'Suppress' US Manufacturing DemandBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

China Takes Steps to Ease up on Regulatory Crackdown as Economy Slows

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Beijing has given tentative approval for Ant Group to revive its initial public offering (IPO) in Shanghai and Hong Kong, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, the biggest sign yet of a cooling of Beijing's tough stance on the technology sector. Ant, an affiliate of Chinese...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Japan PM to Visit Toyota Headquarters Ahead of Election, Sources Say

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit Toyota Motor Corp's headquarters as early as next week, two people familiar with the matter said, highlighting his push for higher wages ahead of next month's upper house elections. Toyota, Japan's largest and most valuable company, proposed the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

After lockdown, Shanghai tries to mend fences with foreign firms

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai officials are seeking to revive confidence among multinational companies bruised and frustrated by the city's COVID-19 lockdown by holding multiple meetings with foreign firms and easing a key border requirement for overseas workers. The image of China's most cosmopolitan city and its biggest business...
ECONOMY
The Millennial Source (TMS)

From Chinese regulators approving a batch of video game licenses to Eileen Gu’s US Winter Olympics ambassador bid – Here’s your June 9 news briefing

All in all, this week has been a good week for Chinese tech companies. WSJ first reported on Monday that Chinese regulators were ending investigations into three firms, the most notable being Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi, and allowing the companies’ apps to return to the app store as early as this week.
NFL
US News and World Report

Downward Pressure on China's Economy Still Striking - Cabinet

BEIJING (Reuters) - The downward pressure on China's economy is still striking, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday. The cabinet reiterated that China will strive to achieve reasonable economic growth in the second quarter, state media said after a regular meeting. The cabinet added that most localities...
CHINA
International Business Times

South Korean Truckers Broaden Strike Action To Chips; Hyundai Output Slides

South Korean truckers embarked on broader and more aggressive strike action on Friday, threatening to severely curtail shipments of raw materials for semiconductors and petrochemical products. That comes on top of action at steelmaking giant POSCO and automakers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp. The strike led to a halving...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

