ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Plans call for housing, commercial project on KM Ranch Road

By HEIDI DESCH
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

A proposal that could lead to a housing and commercial project on about 155 acres at the south end of KM Ranch Road where it intersects with U.S. 93 has been submitted to Flathead County.

Montarise Developments, LLC is requesting a zone change for three parcels of land located on the north side of KM Ranch Road just north of the county landfill. The request is to change the zoning from SAG-5 suburban agricultural to R-1 suburban residential, which would reduce the minimum lot size from 5 acres to 1 acre. The developer is planning a residential mixed-use planned unit development for the property that would incorporate housing and compatible commercial use, according to the application with the county.

The rezone request for the KM Ranch Road property, along with six other public hearings, goes before the county planning board Wednesday, June 8. The planning board meets at 6 p.m., on the second floor conference room of the South Campus Building at 40 11th St. W. in Kalispell.

The Montarise property is undeveloped and forested. Many of the properties in the surrounding area are low-density residential, but there is higher density residential across U.S. 93 to the east in the Happy Valley subdivision.

Under current zoning, the property could be developed with about 30 lots, but following the zone change that would move to about 150 lots. However, Montarise in its application says it intends to use a PUD for the project thus using about 20 acres of the property for commercial use and the remaining 135 acres for 268 housing units.

APEC Engineering, representing Montarise, wrote in the application that increased demand for housing has redefined the local housing market and by increasing the housing inventory that can serve to fulfill the demand.

“This proposal for increased residential density and mixed-use offers a range of housing types, from varied types and sizes of single-family housing, to multifamily housing, and some commercial use within a concentrated, planned neighborhood setting,” the applicant notes. “The mixed-use portion provides a place for commercial use that enhances the community experience of this residential neighborhood, for convenience and to lessen the day/trip demand for some products and services.”

Water and sewer is expected to be provided through community systems.

A detailed traffic impact study is in the process of being developed for the subdivision, but the project is estimated to generate about 3,000 average daily trips. About 55% of that traffic would use KM Ranch Road.

The planning staff report notes that the proposal could have a negative impact on the transportation system because the proposal could create a 120% increase in traffic on KM Ranch near the intersection of U.S. 93.

According to the traffic study, intersection improvements will likely be needed at the KM Ranch and 93 intersection and also to the north at the Bowdish Road and 93 intersection as a result of the project.

Recommendations from the planning board regarding the requests are forwarded to the Flathead County Commissioners for final consideration.

Also on the planning board agenda:

• A request from Jon Wright for a lakeshore construction permit for a floating dock with the lakeshore protection zone of Lake Five. The property is located at 810 Ross Point Drive, West Glacier.

• A zone change request from Nancy Lippincott Trust, Jonathan Lippincott and Michael Lippincott, with technical assistance from Sands Surveying, for a zone change at 321 Inspiration Drive near Whitefish. The request seeks to rezone about 18 acres from SAG-10 to SAG-5.

• A zone change from Sands Surveying, on behalf of Tomas Garcia, for property within the Bigfork zoning district. The proposal would change the zoning on a parcel of land located at 1414 Bifork Stage near Bigfork from SAG-5 to R-1. The total acreage involved in the request is just over 10 acres.

• A zone change Dale Lindberg, with technical assistance from APEC Engineering, Inc., for property within the Evergreen zoning district. The proposal would change the zoning on property located at 128 East Evergreen Drive, Kalispell, from R-2 one-family limited residential to B-2 general business. The total acreage involved is 1.32 acres.

• A request from Sands Surveying, Inc., on behalf of Lancor LLC, for preliminary plat approval of Lone Aspen 2, a proposal to create two residential lots on 4.55 acres with an address of 559 Elk Highlands Drive. The proposed lots would be served by the Big Mountain water and sewer district.

• A request from Mike Fraser, on behalf of Saddlehorn II, LLC, for preliminary plat approval of Saddlehorn No. 13, a proposal to create eight residential lots and remove 12 existing townhome lots on 42.788 acres located south of Montana 209 at Bigfork. The subdivision lots would be served by public water supply and sewer systems.

Features Editor Heidi Desch may be reached at 758-4421 or hdesch@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead County Homes by Listing Status

Let’s look at the market activity of Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $899,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart). I charted the number of homes active (blue), sold (green), canceled (gold) and expired (red), from January 2019...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Arlee transfer station closure leaves residents wondering why

KALISPELL, MONT. — Due to an increased safety risk for local residents, the Arlee transfer station is closed until further notice due to bear activity. Some residents are confused, as bear sightings in the area are common, and many people say they haven’t posed an issue in the past.
ARLEE, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Transportation Plan nearly done, city seeks final public input

The City of Whitefish is nearing the completion of a needed update to the long-term Whitefish Transportation Plan that would guide decision-making through the next two decades. The city contracted with KLJ Engineering to complete the update. At a recent set of open house meetings last week, Wade Kline, project...
WHITEFISH, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bigfork, MT
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Business
Flathead County, MT
Business
Kalispell, MT
Business
Kalispell, MT
Real Estate
Kalispell, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Government
City
West Glacier, MT
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
94.9 KYSS FM

Another Longtime Missoula Business Announces It’ll Close For Good

We all know the old saying about death and taxes being the only things that are certain in life. I would go ahead and throw in a third item for the list. Let's go with death, taxes, and surprising announcements from Missoula businesses. It definitely seems like there's no shortage when it comes to business openings and closings that take us by surprise.
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Trendy Rich People Are Moving to Montana Thanks to Yellowstone

Yellowstone is pretty much the biggest show on broadcast television right now, and it has made Montana seem like a pretty appealing place for a lot of people. Especially since they began actually filming in the state beginning with Season 4. Since then, several Missoula landmarks like the Missoula County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Montarise Developments#Llc#R 1#The Km Ranch Road#The County Planning Board#Pud
NBCMontana

Bicyclist hit by vehicle near McIntosh Loop, Reserve St.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A vehicle-versus-bicycle incident near McIntosh Loop and Reserve Street in Missoula Thursday afternoon has been cleared. The Missoula Police Department and Missoula Emergency Services responded to the call. Police report there were minor injuries. No other details are available at this time.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KPAX

New hotel coming to downtown Missoula

MISSOULA - A new downtown Missoula hotel will open late this summer. The Wren — operated by Columbia Hospitality — will be located in a 1960’s era building that has been renovated and revitalized into a locally inspired boutique hotel.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Robs Missoula Gas Station, Resists Arrest

On June 9, 2022, at approximately 2:04 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a local gas station in the 400 block of South Russell Street for a report of a robbery. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Missoula 911 received a panic alarm from a local...
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

Bitterroot Flood Watch Through the Weekend

The weather has been, at the least, unpredictable this spring. And although many of us believed we had slipped past "high water" season, storms have continued to dump snow in the high mountains. In fact, the surprising percentage of snowpack for this time of year has reached 596 percent of normal. That's from the automated snow gauges at Saddle Mountain at Lost Trail Pass and Twin Lakes up the Lost Horse canyon. The lower snow courses, though, are completely melted out.
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy