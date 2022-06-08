ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Man arrested at McGregor Lake Campground on assault charge

By DERRICK PERKINS
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Authorities arrested a Kalispell man over Memorial Day weekend for allegedly putting a gun to a woman’s head at an area campground.

Bishop William Harrison III, 43, faces a single felony count of assault with a weapon following his May 27 arrest at the McGregor Lake Campground. Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to the campsite after receiving reports of a woman yelling about having a gun aimed at her head.

The victim allegedly told arriving deputies that Harrison knocked her down inside a camper, held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. Afterward, Harrison allegedly left the camper and stowed the gun in his truck, she said, according to court documents.

The two were drinking at the time, court documents said.

Deputies described the victim as “upset and fearful” as she recounted the incident. They also noticed that Harrison had an empty holster on his hip, court documents said.

Harrison was booked in the county jail. He was released June 1 on a $30,000 bond under the conditions he abstain from alcohol and surrender any firearms, among other stipulations.

Harrison is due in Flathead County District Court on June 9 for his arraignment.

Assault with a weapon carries a penalty of up to 20 years and a maximum fine of $50,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

Daily Inter Lake

