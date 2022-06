The official launch of the Sunset Chinese Cultural District took place on Sunday May 22, in connection with Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Heritage month. The Outer Sunset Farmers Market and Mercantile, along with People of the Parkside/Sunset (POPS), the Wah Mei School and other groups participated. Activities filled 37th Avenue between Ortega and Quintara streets on a beautiful blue-sky Sunday. Other participating organizations and businesses included Great Wall Hardware, North East Medical Services (NEMS) and SF Heritage.

