Wilson County, NC

Speakers share ideas to bolster Wilson schools’ security

By By Olivia Neeley
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 2 days ago
Wilson County Board of Education Chairwoman Christine Fitch, left, and board member Blake Boykin review documents during Monday’s meeting.

Before the Wilson County Board of Education meeting began Monday, Chairwoman Christine Fitch referenced the deadly May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Fitch asked everyone to take a momentary pause for the children of Wilson County in memory of the children and teachers at Robb Elementary School.

“As the board of that particular district make preparations for the future of that site and the disposition for the students, their parents and the community to best meet their needs, may we continue to work to help keep everyone in Wilson County Schools safe and continue to work with our law enforcement partners and all other community partners and families as we continue to work for a safe environment for our students,” Fitch said.

PUBLIC COMMENT

School security issues were also on residents’ minds during the public comment portion of the monthly meeting.

Retired Navy officer Mick Rankin suggested Wilson County Schools create security councils for the district and for each school. Each six- to eight-person council would be composed equally of parents and staff.

Rankin said the councils could meet monthly to go over security plans and review things members have seen over the last month. He said a member of each council could perform a brief weekly walk-through school inspection.

“The idea is to not find violations and get people in trouble but to identify those things that people aren’t following and why they aren’t following it and put in mitigation procedures and looking at other areas they see as possible risks,” Rankin said.

Tyler Dean, a parent and chief probation and parole officer for the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Division of Community Corrections, said the department issued a directive instructing all sworn law enforcement personnel to work within local school systems and provide additional security. Dean said Superintendent Lane Mills and Assistant Superintendent Ben Williams welcomed the officers with open arms.

He said DPS officers have conducted random check-ins with the schools and provide additional manpower to help keep students safe.

Dean mentioned several low-cost ways to secure classrooms without major retrofitting. He said money is available through the N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission.

As a matter of policy, school board members don’t respond to speakers during time reserved for public comment.

ARCHITECTS SELECTED

In a 5-2 decision, the board selected Skinner Farlow Kirwin Architecture of Raleigh to oversee installation of new security vestibules at Fike and Hunt high schools and remodel auditoriums and science labs at Beddingfield, Fike and Hunt high schools.

Board members Beverly Boyette and Rhyan Breen voted against the firm’s selection. Boyette said she opposed the choice because Skinner Farlow Kirwin has been over budget on Wilson County projects it has managed along with other projects in its presentation.

Raleigh firms CPL Architecture Engineering and HH Architecture were also in the running for the projects.

The board unanimously chose CPL Architecture Engineering for Hunt High School’s athletic track and disability access upgrades.

HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUMS

Boyette said residents have questioned why the district needs to hire an architecture firm to replace seats and carpet in school auditoriums. She asked administrators to explain. Board member Blake Boykin said he asked the same question during a committee meeting held earlier in the day.

WCS Maintenance Director Mark Letchworth told Boykin that school construction projects require N.C. Department of Public Instruction approval and said a state law requires districts to have an architect.

Boyette asked for the statute and made sure the project doesn’t include redesigning the auditoriums, which it doesn’t.

When the school board took a field trip, Boyette said, members saw holes in the carpet and broken seats at Beddingfield. Board member Velma Barnes said Letchworth told her those seats have been repaired.

Boyette said she didn’t understand why the district can repair seats without hiring an architect but cannot replace carpet and install new seats.

School district attorney Katie Cornetto of Poyner Spruill said replacing carpet is standard, but the state gets involved when a renovation project to replace auditorium seats can affect safety issues and the facility’s acoustics.

N.C. General Statute 133-1.1 requires government agencies to hire architectural firms “in the interest of public health, safety and economy” for repair work that exceeds specified dollar amounts when buildings are constructed or renovated with public money.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

• The district evaluated walk-to-school attendance zones for every school and addressed issues at Wells and Hearne elementary schools and Forest Hills Middle. The walk zones at those three schools are being reduced because of community growth, traffic and safety concerns.

Many students who used to walk will now have the option to ride a bus, officials said. Families will find out more information about transportation for the 2022-23 school year during open houses. Parents who want to find out if their children are no longer in the walk zone can also call the WCS transportation department at 252-399-7839.

• The board approved two new courses for high schools — Drone Technology I and Esports Gaming and Industry I. The drone technology program will launch in the district’s summer bridge program. Prerequisites are required for each class.

The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

