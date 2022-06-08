ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primary Voter Turnout in Doña Ana County Less Than 2020

By KRWG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to unofficial voting numbers released by the Doña Ana County Clerk’s office Tuesday night, 15,400 voters cast ballots in this year’s primary election in the county. That...

