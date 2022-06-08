Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 19:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for east central Ohio...and northern West Virginia. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marion; Marshall; Wetzel The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Monroe County in east central Ohio Northern Wetzel County in northern West Virginia Marshall County in northern West Virginia Northwestern Marion County in northern West Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 727 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine Grove, or near New Martinsville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include New Martinsville, Pine Grove, Lynn Camp, Porters Falls, Wileyville, Big Run, Reader, Earnshaw, Knob Fork, and Littleton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARION COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO