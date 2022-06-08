A Fashion Guide to For All Mankind

The marketing – poster, trailer and the like – for this monochrome low-budget feature is selling The Righteous like it’s a horror film. It’s all dark figures lurking in the murk, ominous, droning synth music and lots of talk of sin, suggesting it issues from the horror subgenre that’s soaked in a Catholic mindset: God v Satan, crime and punishment and, aptly given the cinematography here, black and white morality. But while this feature debut for writer-director-co-star Mark O’Brien is certainly suffused with uncanny dread, it’s much more thoughtful and meditative than it is scary, and barely supernatural until the end. This slipperiness really works in the film’s favour, and suggests that O’Brien, who also gives a tremendous performance here (he’s been in scads of stuff as a character actor, from Marriage Story to Halt and Catch Fire), has proper, big boy directing talent.

