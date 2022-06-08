ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

A Fashion Guide to For All Mankind

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Space Age attire has gone through quite a few on-screen incarnations, from Jane Fonda's runway-ready but impractical Paco Rabanne designs in Barbarella to the color-coded suits in Stanley Kubrick’s iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey. Despite its alternate history setting, Apple TV+’s For All Mankind sticks pretty close to reality when it...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Recommended:

Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Hourlong Sci-Fi Drama (10 episodes in Season 3) | TV-MA What's new in Season 3?. The acclaimed alt-history of the space race between the Soviets and the Americans...
ASTRONOMY
Primetimer

Hein’s TV Picks: For All Mankind Returns Triumphant

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Maya Rudolph Reinvents Herself as a Divorced Billionaire in Loot Trailer

Maya Rudolph is coming to Apple TV+ in new comedy Loot. The trailer, released Friday morning, teases Rudolph as billionaire Molly Novak, who has a dream life. She rides on private jets, lives in a modern-looking mansion, and even owns a gigayacht, but that all comes crashing down when her husband (Adam Scott) cheats on her and her life begins to spiral. Molly soon learns she has a charity foundation run by Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), who needs Molly to stop generating bad press, and she learns to work, both on herself and on her charity, with the help of those around her.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wrenn Schmidt
Person
Shantel Vansanten
Person
Jodi Balfour
Person
Deke Slayton
People

Predator Prequel Prey, Set 300 Years Ago, Stages Brutal Battle Between Aliens and Comanche Tribe

On Tuesday, 20th Century Studios debuted the first full trailer for Prey, a new entry in the Predator franchise from 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg. Prey takes place 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation, as a young warrior Naru, described as "fierce and highly skilled," must protect her people when they're threatened by the iconic alien that landed on Earth, with high-tech weapons and the ability to be invisible.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Righteous review – thoughtful horror is soaked in Catholic guilt

The marketing – poster, trailer and the like – for this monochrome low-budget feature is selling The Righteous like it’s a horror film. It’s all dark figures lurking in the murk, ominous, droning synth music and lots of talk of sin, suggesting it issues from the horror subgenre that’s soaked in a Catholic mindset: God v Satan, crime and punishment and, aptly given the cinematography here, black and white morality. But while this feature debut for writer-director-co-star Mark O’Brien is certainly suffused with uncanny dread, it’s much more thoughtful and meditative than it is scary, and barely supernatural until the end. This slipperiness really works in the film’s favour, and suggests that O’Brien, who also gives a tremendous performance here (he’s been in scads of stuff as a character actor, from Marriage Story to Halt and Catch Fire), has proper, big boy directing talent.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Interstellar Space#Fashion Design#Apple Tv#Bill Ted#Soviets#Goodman#The Astronaut Office
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Sanctum Free Online

Cast: Richard Roxburgh Ioan Gruffudd Rhys Wakefield Alice Parkinson Dan Wyllie. Master diver Frank McGuire (Richard Roxburgh) has explored the South Pacific's Esa-ala Caves for months. But when his exit is cut off in a flash flood, Frank's team—including 17-year-old son Josh (Rhys Wakefield) and financier Carl Hurley (Ioan Gruffudd)—are forced to radically alter plans. With dwindling supplies, the crew must navigate an underwater labyrinth to make it out. Soon, they are confronted with the unavoidable question: Can they survive, or will they be trapped forever?
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

Trailer: Prey puts Predator series in refreshing new bow-and-arrow sights

On Tuesday, a wealth of new sci-fi and fantasy trailers emerged for feature-length films expected to launch on streaming platforms by the end of this summer. While most come courtesy of the "Netflix Geeked" brand, the biggest arguably comes from 20th Century Studios, mostly because it suggests some much-needed redemption for the Predator series.
VIDEO GAMES
Primetimer

Grey's Anatomy Fame Made Sandra Oh 'Very, Very Sick' With Insomnia and Body Pains

When Sandra Oh rose to fame during her time on Grey's Anatomy, her health took a toll, she said during Variety's "Actors on Actors" conversation. "Honestly, I got sick," said Oh. "I think my whole body was very, very sick. Even though you keep on working, but it's just like, 'Oh, I can't sleep. Oh, my back hurts, I don't know what's wrong with my skin.'"
Deadline

Composers Dustin O’Halloran & Herdís Stefánsdóttir Take “Modern Approach” To Victorian-Era Tale With ‘The Essex Serpent’ Score – Hear An Exclusive Track

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive track from Dustin O’Halloran and Herdís Stefánsdóttir’s score for The Essex Serpent, which is set for digital release today via Lakeshore Records. The Apple TV+ limited series from See-Saw Films follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes), who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. Seaborne forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Tom Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature. When O’Halloran and Stefánsdóttir boarded the project, they looked to evoke the dark depths of Victorian England through...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Vietnam
Polygon

Survive a climate apocalypse in survival game Highwater

Publisher Rogue Games and developer Demagog are asking players to venture into a bleak, flooded world in Highwater, a “narrative-driven isometric survival game” announced Thursday during Summer Game Fest. Somewhat like in Golf Club: Wasteland, the 2018 dystopian golf game from Demagog, the ultra-rich are rumored to be...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Love, Death + Robots' Season 3 Director Breaks Down Most Impressive Episode in New Video

Even though Netflix’s Geeked Week is mostly focused on providing first looks and brand-new information of upcoming movies and series, some segments take a little time to comment on what we already know. This was the case of the Love, Death + Robots portion of the event, which took us behind the scenes of one of Season 3’s most impressive-looking episodes, “Jibaro”. The story of the episode centers around a deadly siren who gets obsessed with a knight that doesn’t get bewitched by her cry.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Love, Death + Robots’ Season 3: David Fincher Gets Animated for the First Time on ‘Bad Travelling’

Click here to read the full article. It’s easy to see why David Fincher chose “Bad Travelling” as his first foray into directing animation. He made his feature debut with the ill-fated “Alien 3,” after all, and the premise of this third-season episode of “Love, Death + Robots” is a bit like setting the plight of the Nostromo on the high seas: A giant, slimy crab devours the crew of a shark-hunting vessel, with only the cunning navigator surviving to battle the beast. (It also makes up for Fincher’s aborted take on “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” at Disney.) Fincher also...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The 'King of Dreams' Returns in Netflix's The Sandman Teaser

Netflix released the teaser for The Sandman on Monday, a new series starring Tom Sturrige. Sturrige plays the Sandman, aka Dream, a powerful cosmic being who controls dreams. In the teaser, we learn that the Sandman was captured and held prisoner over a century ago, and now, he's back, journeying across worlds and timelines to fix the chaos that has ensued in his absence.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy