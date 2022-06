We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some of the best design advice is simple: Great rooms are those that actually work for you and your routine. If you exercise more than you host dinner parties, why not turn your formal dining room into a cycling studio? If you WFH more than you have overnight guests, consider converting a spare bedroom into a home office, like Mai Townsend (of @maispaces) did in her 1965 home, which she’s been slowly renovating since 2018.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO