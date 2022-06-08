ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glacier County, MT

Glacier High students take first and second in state math contest

By HILARY MATHESON
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Glacier High School students Leif Kruse and Alexandra Houseworth captured first and second place, respectively, at the state Trig-Star math competition.

Kruse’s first-place win earned him a $650 cash prize, a TI-84 Plus graphing calculator and a $1,250 college scholarship. Kruse advances to the national level for a chance to win up to $2,000. Houseworth received $100 and a $1,000 college scholarship for her second-place state win.

For the competition, students have 60 minutes to complete the test and the student with the highest score in the least amount of time is the winner. At state, Kruse’s and Housewoth’s scores were compared against 200 other competitors' statewide. Kruse achieved a score of 100 in 44 minutes and 50 seconds. Houseworth had a score of 99 within 42 minutes and 40 seconds.

In order to advance to state, the students were among 52 who competed at the local level this year, which included participation from Columbia Falls and Whitefish high schools.

The goal of Trig-Star is to recognize and challenge students and acquaint them with the use and practical applications of mathematics in professions such as land surveying, according to a press release from the northwest chapter of the Montana Association of Registered Land Surveyors, which proctored tests at the local level.

Flathead County, MT
The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889.

