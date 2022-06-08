ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom and his appointees move to general election

By Jacque Porter
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will advance to the November election and three people he appointed to statewide offices will also advance in the respective races.

Alex Padilla, appointed by Newsom to replace then-Senator Kamala Harris when she was elected to the position of Vice President, advanced to the general election after a decisive victory Tuesday night.

Republican Mark Meuser will challenge Padilla in both the November general and special elections for U.S. Senator for California, according to the Associated Press.

Shirley Weber, who Newsom picked to take over for Padilla as Secretary of State, is comfortably in the lead in her primary. Weber will compete with conservative businessman and member of the Republican state party leadership Rob Bernosky to be California’s next Secretary of State.

Newsom-appointee Rob Bonta also earned enough votes to continue on to the November election to try to hold on to his position as Attorney General. Bonta was chosen by Newsom to replace Xavier Becerra as Attorney General after Becerra resigned to take a position in President Joe Biden’s administration as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney General Nathan Hochman finished second in that primary and will face Bonta in the general election.

“I think tonight the big winner is Gov. Gavin Newsom,” Republican political consultant Tim Rosales said to FOX40. “Gov. Gavin Newsom I think drew the opponent that he wanted to draw.”

Newsom himself, having survived a recall last year, has a comfortable lead in his own primary race for reelection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 4

Darren
1d ago

Disgusting. Vote them out CA. Unless you enjoy biggest taxes in the country. Highest gas prices in the country. High crime and homelessness everywhere.

Reply(2)
6
