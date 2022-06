With a plethora of recreational and cultural activities, the Berkshires has become one of Massachusetts's most popular year-round vacation destinations. While the scenic area is steeped in history, the influx of new hotels and restaurants has made it the go-to spot for modern travelers seeking an idyllic escape. Case in point? Lenox, one of more than 30 small towns in the area, famous for its rich cultural scene, just welcomed a new collection of three boutique hotels and an intimate restaurant, a result of the collaboration between New York-based firm 388 Ventures and the hotel management company Life House.

