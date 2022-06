All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. As the city gears up to celebrate Juneteenth, _OFCOLOR’s second annual Black Art WKND will feature a series of interactive art experiences. This year’s theme, All Kinds of Black, will honor the people, places, and practices of the Black community in Austin and beyond. More than 40 emerging contemporary and urban artists will be featured. There will also be live music, VIP, and dining experiences.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO