Former Mississippi State QB Getting a Shot With USFL Team

One ex-Mississippi State quarterback is getting a chance at the USFL level.

Former Mississippi State quarterback KJ Costello is with a USFL team shortly after getting a tryout with the New Orleans Saints. Costello was signed by the Philadelphia Stars on May 27, as the team announced last month.

Costello serves as a backup quarterback to current starter Case Cookus. It will be interesting to watch if Costello -- who is one of the better-known quarterback names in the USFL -- can ultimately land a starting gig with the Stars or another team within the league.

Being a part of the "football minor leagues" has proven advantageous to quarterbacks like PJ Walker and Taylor Heinicke, who played for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks and St. Louis BattleHawks, respectively and found their way back into the NFL with opportunities to start in regular-season games.

Costello has the chance to follow that same trajectory or at least make his way onto an NFL practice squad if he's able to make an impression in the USFL.

He hasn't thrown a pass in an actual football game since December of 2020, but has been doing what he can to get back to the field in live action, as he elaborated upon in a recent interview with Rod Walker of NOLA.com.

“I’ve been working nonstop to get back,” Costello said. “I’m climbing back. I feel like with every rep, I’m getting a little bit better. Step one for me is getting out here, getting in front of the coaches, running live reps and commanding the huddle.”

Costello is best known for breaking the SEC single-game passing yards record in his conference debut when he put up 623 yards through the air on the LSU defense. He finished out his lone season at Mississippi State with a 64.1% completion percentage, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.