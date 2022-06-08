ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous birthdays for June 8: Nick Rhodes, E.R. Fightmaster

By UPI Staff
 2 days ago
June 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Astronomer/mathematician Giovanni Domenico Cassini in 1625

-- German composer Robert Schumann in 1810

-- Former first lady Ida McKinley in 1847

-- Architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1867

-- Science fiction publisher John W. Campbell in 1910

-- British geneticist Francis Crick, who helped determine the "double helix" structure of DNA, in 1916

-- College Football Hall of Fame member/U.S. Supreme Court Justice Byron White in 1917

-- Painter LeRoy Neiman in 1921

-- Former first lady Barbara Bush in 1925

-- Actor Jerry Stiller in 1927

-- Comedian Joan Rivers in 1933

-- Actor/singer James Darren in 1936 (age 86)

-- Astronaut Bruce McCandless IIin 1937

-- Singer Nancy Sinatra in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor Colin Baker in 1943 (age 79)

-- Singer/songwriter Boz Scaggs in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Kathy Baker in 1950 (age 72)

-- Singer Bonnie Tyler in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Griffin Dunne in 1955 (age 67)

-- "Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams in 1957 (age 65)

-- Comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans in 1958 (age 64)

-- Rock musician Nick Rhodes in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Frank Grillo in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Julianna Margulies in 1966 (age 56)

-- Gun control advocate/former Rep. Gabby Giffords in 1970 (age 52)

-- Rapper Ye, born Kanye West, in 1977 (age 45)

-- TV personality Maria Menounos in 1978 (age 44)

-- Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Torrey Devitto in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor E.R. Fightmaster in 1992 (age 30)

Frank Mastropolo

Jon Anderson Dreams of a Reunion With Yes

As a founding member of Yes, Jon Anderson co-wrote many of the prog rock group’s classic songs, including "Owner Of A Lonely Heart," "Roundabout," "Your Move" and "I’ve Seen All Good People." Anderson has remained busy with solo albums and re-issues from his vast library of work.
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

