Famous birthdays for June 8: Nick Rhodes, E.R. Fightmaster
June 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Astronomer/mathematician Giovanni Domenico Cassini in 1625
-- German composer Robert Schumann in 1810
-- Former first lady Ida McKinley in 1847
-- Architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1867
-- Science fiction publisher John W. Campbell in 1910
-- British geneticist Francis Crick, who helped determine the "double helix" structure of DNA, in 1916
-- College Football Hall of Fame member/U.S. Supreme Court Justice Byron White in 1917
-- Painter LeRoy Neiman in 1921
-- Former first lady Barbara Bush in 1925
-- Actor Jerry Stiller in 1927
-- Comedian Joan Rivers in 1933
-- Actor/singer James Darren in 1936 (age 86)
-- Astronaut Bruce McCandless IIin 1937
-- Singer Nancy Sinatra in 1940 (age 82)
-- Actor Colin Baker in 1943 (age 79)
-- Singer/songwriter Boz Scaggs in 1944 (age 78)
-- Actor Kathy Baker in 1950 (age 72)
-- Singer Bonnie Tyler in 1951 (age 71)
-- Actor Griffin Dunne in 1955 (age 67)
-- "Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams in 1957 (age 65)
-- Comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans in 1958 (age 64)
-- Rock musician Nick Rhodes in 1962 (age 60)
-- Actor Frank Grillo in 1965 (age 57)
-- Actor Julianna Margulies in 1966 (age 56)
-- Gun control advocate/former Rep. Gabby Giffords in 1970 (age 52)
-- Rapper Ye, born Kanye West, in 1977 (age 45)
-- TV personality Maria Menounos in 1978 (age 44)
-- Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Torrey Devitto in 1984 (age 38)
-- Actor E.R. Fightmaster in 1992 (age 30)
Comments / 0