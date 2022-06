A decomposing whale carcass in Richmond that was causing a big stink for weeks was buried Thursday, much to the delight of nearby residents. The dead whale originally was towed to an island off the Richmond shore by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to Mayor Tom Butt, but the carcass broke free and washed up on a beach along Sea Cliff Drive at Canal Boulevard on Memorial Day weekend.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO