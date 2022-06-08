Whits Frozen Custard Opening In Melbourne This Fall

Co-owners Richard Chase and Chalee Madden are in the process of opening up their first franchise location of Whit’s Frozen Custard in Melbourne at 4270 Minton Road . They anticipate that the opening will take place in October.

The reason why it will take so long is that another business is still in the building until August, after August, they take possession of the property and will build out a new interior which should take about a month.

When What Now Orlando spoke with Richard Chase via phone, he said that he and co-owner and his wife Chalee Madden have the franchise rights to the area between Fort Pierce and Melbourne , so they have plans for many other locations in the future. They anticipate opening at least one location a year for the next five to ten years.

Currently, Chase is scouting for new locations, one of which would be in Downtown Melbourne and he has already identified a new space in King’s Landing .

They are hoping to partner with local businesses to create new locally sourced products to create new ice cream flavors and be very involved with the community and attend community events. The owners would like to offer discounts to public servants like teachers, EMTs, and local law enforcement.

Most of the menu will adhere to Whit’s Frozen Custard’s standard menu of flavors, but Chase and Madden want to make it a priority to make sure that there are vegan, lactose-free, and sugar-free options available at their restaurant locations. Customers would have the option of purchasing cones, cups, frozen cakes, and grab-and-go quarts and pints.

When What Now Philadelphia asked Chase why they chose Whit’s Frozen Custard , he said that they chose Whit’s because it was the best ice cream that they had ever tasted.

