ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Whits Frozen Custard Opening In Melbourne This Fall

By Dolores Quintana
What Now Orlando
What Now Orlando
 2 days ago

Co-owners Richard Chase and Chalee Madden are in the process of opening up their first franchise location of Whit’s Frozen Custard in Melbourne at 4270 Minton Road . They anticipate that the opening will take place in October.

The reason why it will take so long is that another business is still in the building until August, after August, they take possession of the property and will build out a new interior which should take about a month.

When What Now Orlando spoke with Richard Chase via phone, he said that he and co-owner and his wife Chalee Madden have the franchise rights to the area between Fort Pierce and Melbourne , so they have plans for many other locations in the future. They anticipate opening at least one location a year for the next five to ten years.

Currently, Chase is scouting for new locations, one of which would be in Downtown Melbourne and he has already identified a new space in King’s Landing .

They are hoping to partner with local businesses to create new locally sourced products to create new ice cream flavors and be very involved with the community and attend community events. The owners would like to offer discounts to public servants like teachers, EMTs, and local law enforcement.

Most of the menu will adhere to Whit’s Frozen Custard’s standard menu of flavors, but Chase and Madden want to make it a priority to make sure that there are vegan, lactose-free, and sugar-free options available at their restaurant locations. Customers would have the option of purchasing cones, cups, frozen cakes, and grab-and-go quarts and pints.

When What Now Philadelphia asked Chase why they chose Whit’s Frozen Custard , he said that they chose Whit’s because it was the best ice cream that they had ever tasted.



Keep up with What Now Orlando’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Publix chicken tender subs go on sale this week -- at a higher price

ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix is putting their beloved chicken tender subs on sale this week, but you'll be paying more – and fans aren't happy. The tasty chicken tender ‘Pub Subs’ have notoriously been $6.99 for a whole one whenever they go on sale. But according to the Facebook page Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?, this time around they will be $7.99. That's a whole dollar more! In fact, during the sale last month they were still at $6.99.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
Melbourne, FL
Restaurants
Melbourne, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Melbourne, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Melbourne, FL
Business
City
Melbourne, FL
WSVN-TV

Kroger is coming to South Florida

(WSVN) - Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida. The retailer announced the opening of its first facility. It will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans. The main operating facility, located in Groveland, will also bring...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

💵 5 things to do in Central Florida under $25

ORLANDO, Fla. – With record-setting gas prices and increasing costs for major attractions, we’re all trying to have some fun on a budget. Visit Orlando is a great resource to find unique attractions in and around Central Florida. [TRENDING: Orlando’s first transgender homecoming queen graduates high school |...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

‘MelBOOM’ to present Fourth of July fireworks

BREVARD COUNTY — A spectacular air show and fireworks display could be the perfect ending to another Fourth of July, and the city of Melbourne is inviting the public to come out and enjoy it. “MelBOOM” will return for another year of fun on Monday, July 4 at Front...
MELBOURNE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Chase
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Publix on Beville Road in Daytona Beach closed for rebuild

Even Frank Sinatra had to pause and clear his throat. That is a proper maxim for what the Publix at The Shoppes at Beville began doing June 4. The Daytona Beach location is pausing to rebuild. When it's ready to reopen, it will be bigger and cleaner than before. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
luxurytravelmagazine.com

7 Fantastic Restaurants to Try While in Tampa, Florida

Tampa has built itself a reputation for being one of the most unique places to enjoy a variety of worldly, delicious cuisines. With the sheer amount of variety available to you, it can be difficult to pin down your choices, and decide where you’ll take your tastebuds to an exciting new meal every night. To help you narrow that list down to the best of the best, here are seven fantastic restaurants to try while you’re visiting Tampa, Florida:
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Florida hairstylist waits year and a half for unemployment benefits

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Carsa Craighton has been waiting since December 2020 to have more than $4,000 in state unemployment benefits reissued to her Way2Go debit card after the Department of Economic Opportunity took the funds back. “It’s too much,” she told News 6. “It’s been going on too long,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

$50 scratch-off ticket turns into $1 million for Florida woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A 50-year-old Florida woman is $820,000 richer after buying a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket at a deli in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. Florenda Zelaya claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game Thursday at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. She took...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Favorite Police Reality TV Show Coming Back With New Name

One of Tampa Bay‘s favorite police reality shows, Live PD, is coming back with a new name. Live PD was a popular police reality series airing on A&E that was abruptly cancelled in 2020. Fans of the show can rejoice because it is coming back with a new name, On Patrol: Live, but with the same host, Dan Abrams. “First, I want to say thank you to the ‘Live PD’ nation. I know this wait was long, but we needed the right platform to make this show what it should be,” said Abrams during his “Dan Abrams Live” show on NewsNation.
TAMPA, FL
vieravoice.com

PEOPLE ON THE MOVE: Kathy Cole

Kathy Cole is the new store manager for J. Vanover & Co. Furniture at 2251 Town Center Blvd., Suite 125 in Viera. Cole, a longtime Brevard County resident, was an assistant manager at a clothing retailer in Viera before coming to J. Vanover about three months ago. Cole was hired...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Apparent lightning strike destroys home in The Villages

An apparent lightning strike during a thunderstorm Wednesday night destroyed a home in The Villages. The strike occurred at about 7 p.m. at the home of Andrew and Joan Gissinger in the 600 block of Inner Circle in the Village of Amelia. The house was deemed a total loss by The Villages Public Safety Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
What Now Orlando

What Now Orlando

Orlando, FL
120
Followers
60
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnoworlando.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy