NY: NYPD GUN TRAFFICKING FROM NC BUST

Tyreke Colon charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to NYC
NEW YORK -- There has been a major crack in the city's weapons pipeline. An accused guns trafficker has been arrested.As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported, the NYPD hatched an intricate plan to catch the suspect.Tyreke Colon stood in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, formally charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to New York."This case represents results. It represents success," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.District Attorney Alvin Bragg praised the police for dealing a major blow to the city's "iron pipeline.""Tyreke Colon is charged with more than 40 criminal counts after selling firearms in bulk," Bragg said. "In total,...
WCNC
NC's open carry does not require private property owners to allow guns on the premise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gun control is a big topic across the country in the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting, with many WCNC Charlotte viewers asking questions about North Carolina's gun laws. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received multiple questions about the laws on the books in North Carolina...
‘Bags of guns’: Alleged gun trafficker from Rocky Mount busted selling weapons in NYC, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An alleged gun trafficker from Rocky Mount was busted selling 36 weapons — worth more than $40,000 — to an undercover NYPD officer in New York City over a three-month period, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Tyreke Colon, 24, would allegedly ride the bus from his hometown in North Carolina to Manhattan carrying a […]
Former NYPD officer known for chokehold case sentenced for firing gun at Atlantic Ocean
MINEOLA, NY (PIX11) — A former NYPD officer with a history of controversial arrests was sentenced Thursday to up to four years in prison for firing several shots into the ocean in Long Beach. David Afanador, 41, was drinking when he fired into the Atlantic Ocean in March of 2021. At the time, he’d been […]
Gunman wearing FedEx uniform shoots man in Bronx apartment
A man wearing a FedEx shirt shot a 23-year-old man in a Bronx apartment on Wednesday morning, according to police. The gunman shot the victim once in the chest around 9:30 a.m. at an upscale Bronx apartment building.
FBI warns businesses in Florida, Georgia, 6 other states of scheme using stolen credit card numbers
The FBI in North Carolina is warning businesses in eight states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone. A news release from the agency’s Charlotte Division on Monday says victims have been targeted in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky.
WITN
Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia man and woman pled guilty to taking a teenage girl to Williamsburg without her parent’s permission. Beaufort County District Attorney Seth Edwards says Jacob Sanders pled guilty to felonious restraint while Helena Bernache pled guilty to conspiracy to commit felonious restraint. The...
North Carolina Man Sentenced for Illegal Firearm Possession
North Carolina Man Sentenced for Illegal Firearm PossessionNorth Carolina Mugshot. A convicted felon in North Carolina was sentenced to spend over six years in prison after being convicted of illegally possessing a firearm.
22 Pounds Of Marijuana Mailed To Eastern PA Man From Florida: Police
An eastern Pennsylvania man had 22 pounds of marijuana mailed to him from a sender in Florida, authorities said. Branden A. Jacobo, 22, of Sinking Spring, had officers waiting for him when he arrived at an unnamed shipping store on State Hill Road in Wyomissing to retrieve his two packages on Monday, June 6, borough police said.
'They're doing the dirty work & they don't know it': FBI says unsuspecting job seekers are working for scammers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The FBI is warning of a scheme that spans at least eight states (Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky), maybe more, and the FBI says someone you know could be part of it and they may not even know it. It...
North Carolina Lt Gov Mark Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House — a large church […]
Nurse who stole drugs at Winston-Salem hospital key to more than $4 million in fines for 2 Virginia hospitals
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman sentenced in Greensboro last week to more than 4 years in federal prison for stealing drugs from a Winston-Salem hospital is at the core of record fines against two hospitals in Southern Virginia. Emilee Kathryn Poteat, 32, of Danville, Virginia, a contract nurse for Novant Health in Winston-Salem, was […]
counton2.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Pennsylvania mother of 6 during North Carolina road rage incident
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A grand jury indicted a man who is accused of killing a Pennsylvania mother of six during a road rage incident along I-95 in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Clerk’s Office. Dejywan Floyd was indicted Monday for first-degree murder and discharging a...
WJCL
New state law proposed to stop Glock switchers
SAVANNAH, Ga. — New efforts to strengthen the law and toughen the penalties for people caught with Glock switches and illegal machine guns in Georgia are underway after a state lawmaker watched an April WJCL 22 News investigation. The switcher can turn a Glock 9mm handgun into an illegal...
Massachusetts painting company owner arrested at Miami airport for $2.5M Covid-relief fraud
A former Massachusetts resident was arrested at Miami International Airport for fraudulently filing Covid-relief loans.
Family desperately searching for Tijae Baker, Brooklyn woman missing after traveling to Washington, D.C.
NEW YORK - A family is desperately searching for answers in the disappearance of young woman from Brooklyn who hasn't been seen in more than a month. The mother of 23-year-old Tijae Baker says her daughter vanished after accepting a job offer online and traveling to another state. Her mother has been looking for her ever since. "My baby is out there, and traumatized and scared," Toquanna Baker told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge. Toquanna Baker hasn't seen her daughter since May 1. She says Tijae Baker took a bus from Wortman Avenue, where she lives, to Washington, D.C. for a weekend art job. "She just did...
South Carolina man charged with murder in deadly shooting in Marlboro County, arrested in Connecticut
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies announced a third arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in December 2021. Johnnie Ray Marshall Jr., 30, of Cheraw, was arrested Wednesday in East Hartford, Connecticut, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. He will be charged with murder and other offenses. Sheriff’s deputies found Robert […]
Video: Arrest Made in Florida Cold Case of the "Pillow Case Rapist" from the 1980s
In June 1984, a woman living in an apartment in Pompano Beach endured a sudden, cruel and violent attack in the sanctity of her home. She was brutally raped at knifepoint by a man who broke into her apartment.
ABC News
Brooklyn woman missing for over a month after visiting woman she met online
TiJae Baker, 23, took a train from New York City to Washington, D.C., on May 1 and has yet to return to home. Her mother, Toquanna Baker, is desperate to find her daughter. She told ABC News that the details of TiJae Baker’s disappearance have led her to believe she may have been dragged into a human trafficking scheme.
Suspect 'didn't realize his strength' when he threw woman onto subway tracks: police
The 52-year-old victim suffered a broken collarbone and cuts all over her body when she was grabbed and thrown onto the subway tracks in the Bronx over the weekend.
The Herald News
