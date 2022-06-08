ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY: NYPD GUN TRAFFICKING FROM NC BUST

Alleged gun trafficker accused of hauling dozens of firearms from North Carolina to NYC

CBS New York

Tyreke Colon charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to NYC

NEW YORK -- There has been a major crack in the city's weapons pipeline. An accused guns trafficker has been arrested.As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported, the NYPD hatched an intricate plan to catch the suspect.Tyreke Colon stood in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, formally charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to New York."This case represents results. It represents success," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.District Attorney Alvin Bragg praised the police for dealing a major blow to the city's "iron pipeline.""Tyreke Colon is charged with more than 40 criminal counts after selling firearms in bulk," Bragg said. "In total,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Action News Jax

FBI warns businesses in Florida, Georgia, 6 other states of scheme using stolen credit card numbers

The FBI in North Carolina is warning businesses in eight states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone. A news release from the agency’s Charlotte Division on Monday says victims have been targeted in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia man and woman pled guilty to taking a teenage girl to Williamsburg without her parent’s permission. Beaufort County District Attorney Seth Edwards says Jacob Sanders pled guilty to felonious restraint while Helena Bernache pled guilty to conspiracy to commit felonious restraint. The...
WBTW News13

North Carolina Lt Gov Mark Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House — a large church […]
WJCL

New state law proposed to stop Glock switchers

SAVANNAH, Ga. — New efforts to strengthen the law and toughen the penalties for people caught with Glock switches and illegal machine guns in Georgia are underway after a state lawmaker watched an April WJCL 22 News investigation. The switcher can turn a Glock 9mm handgun into an illegal...
CBS New York

Family desperately searching for Tijae Baker, Brooklyn woman missing after traveling to Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK - A family is desperately searching for answers in the disappearance of young woman from Brooklyn who hasn't been seen in more than a month. The mother of 23-year-old Tijae Baker says her daughter vanished after accepting a job offer online and traveling to another state. Her mother has been looking for her ever since. "My baby is out there, and traumatized and scared," Toquanna Baker told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge. Toquanna Baker hasn't seen her daughter since May 1. She says Tijae Baker took a bus from Wortman Avenue, where she lives, to Washington, D.C. for a weekend art job. "She just did...
BROOKLYN, NY
WBTW News13

South Carolina man charged with murder in deadly shooting in Marlboro County, arrested in Connecticut

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies announced a third arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in December 2021. Johnnie Ray Marshall Jr., 30, of Cheraw, was arrested Wednesday in East Hartford, Connecticut, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. He will be charged with murder and other offenses. Sheriff’s deputies found Robert […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
ABC News

Brooklyn woman missing for over a month after visiting woman she met online

TiJae Baker, 23, took a train from New York City to Washington, D.C., on May 1 and has yet to return to home. Her mother, Toquanna Baker, is desperate to find her daughter. She told ABC News that the details of TiJae Baker’s disappearance have led her to believe she may have been dragged into a human trafficking scheme.
BROOKLYN, NY
