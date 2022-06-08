ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ana Navarro fires back at commentator: A child's life can't be a statistic

The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EllK5_0g3yVCGw00

Ana Navarro fires back at Jonah Golberg's analysis that parents shouldn't be told to be scared about school shootings because kids statistically have a greater chance of dying from many other things.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
684
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy