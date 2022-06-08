ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Heat Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Brooke; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Marion; Marshall; Mason; Monongalia; Ohio; Pleasants; Preston; Randolph; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tucker; Tyler; Upshur; Wetzel; Wirt; Wood TORNADO WATCH 335 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BRAXTON BROOKE CALHOUN DODDRIDGE GILMER HARRISON JACKSON LEWIS MARION MARSHALL MASON MONONGALIA OHIO PLEASANTS PRESTON RANDOLPH RITCHIE ROANE TAYLOR TUCKER TYLER UPSHUR WETZEL WIRT WOOD
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Roberts; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Allison to Pampa to 10 miles south of Fritch, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Pampa, Borger, Miami, Fritch, Briscoe, White Deer, Skellytown, Sanford, New Mobeetie, Allison, Lora, Kingsmill, Codman and Mobeetie. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Callahan, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Callahan; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Haskell County in west central Texas Callahan County in west central Texas Jones County in west central Texas Shackelford County in west central Texas Northeastern Fisher County in west central Texas Taylor County in west central Texas Throckmorton County in west central Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1034 AM CDT, strong thunderstorm outflow winds were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Graham to near Fort Griffin to near Trent, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Merkel around 1045 AM CDT. Ibex around 1050 AM CDT. Coronados Camp around 1100 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Funston, Admiral, Jud, Big Country Baptist Assembly, Impact, Lake Abilene, Mccarty Lake, Camp Tonkawa, Hitson and Lusk. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 264 and 323. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Smith; Upshur; Wood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lafayette and southern Columbia Counties, northwestern Webster, northwestern Caddo, northwestern Claiborne and Bossier Parishes, Marion, Upshur, northeastern Smith, southern Cass, Harrison, southeastern Wood and Gregg Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1000 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Village to near Smithland to near Cedar Springs to near Hainesville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delta, Hopkins, Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Delta; Hopkins; Lamar Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hopkins, southeastern Lamar and northeastern Delta Counties through 945 AM CDT At 918 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Cunningham to Sulphur Bluff to Sulphur Springs. Movement is east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sulphur Springs, Como, Deport and Tira. This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 116 and 142. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DELTA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camden; Charlton The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Charlton County in southeastern Georgia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Kings Ferry, or 9 miles northeast of Folkston, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsland, Woodbine, Homeland, Kings Ferry, Tarboro and Colesburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 18:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Otero County through 1000 PM MDT At 909 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alamogordo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alamogordo, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Mountain Park, Boles Acres, Karr Canyon and Oliver Lee State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 209 and 212. Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 57 and 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bolivar, Humphreys, Leflore, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bolivar; Humphreys; Leflore; Sharkey; Sunflower; Washington The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Chicot County in southeastern Arkansas Sunflower County in northwestern Mississippi Leflore County in north central Mississippi Washington County in northwestern Mississippi Humphreys County in central Mississippi Northern Sharkey County in west central Mississippi Southeastern Bolivar County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cleveland to near Holly Ridge to 6 miles west of Eudora, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cleveland, Boyle, Holly Ridge and Tribbett around 415 PM CDT. Indianola and Ruleville around 420 PM CDT. Moorhead, Inverness and Blaine around 425 PM CDT. Glen Allan around 430 PM CDT. Itta Bena and Swiftown around 435 PM CDT. Nitta Yuma, Money, Panther Burn, Delta City and Quito around 440 PM CDT. Greenwood, Anguilla and Sidon around 445 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Silver City, Arcola, Louise, Doddsville, Schlater and Morgan City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Citrus, Hernando, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Citrus; Hernando; Sumter The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Citrus County in west central Florida West central Sumter County in central Florida North central Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of North Brooksville, or 9 miles northeast of Brooksville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Nobleton, Croom, Suburban Acres, Floral City and Istachatta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 07:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Perry County in central Arkansas Southern Conway County in central Arkansas Southern Faulkner County in central Arkansas Northeastern Garland County in central Arkansas Northwestern Saline County in central Arkansas Central Yell County in central Arkansas Northwestern Pulaski County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pope County in central Arkansas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 742 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Atkins to Petit Jean State Park to 7 miles east of Ola to near Plainview in Yell County, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... West Little Rock Maumelle... Hot Springs Village Morrilton... Perryville Vilonia... Atkins Mayflower... Ola Oppelo... Menifee Perry... Adona Houston... Sequoya Park Little Italy... Olmstead This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 102 and 147. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caddo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oklahoma, southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Oklahoma, Blaine. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo. In western Oklahoma, Custer, Roger Mills and Washita. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1017 AM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has occured. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Weatherford, Clinton, Hydro, Arapaho, Hammon, Corn, Custer City, Butler, Colony, Strong City, Foss Reservoir, Moorewood and Stafford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado East central Crowley County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 610 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Arlington, or 24 miles north of La Junta, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Cheraw, Blue Lake and Arlington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Southern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jackson to near South Webster, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Wellston, Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Pomeroy, Oak Hill, Rio Grande, Rutland, New Haven, Mason, Gallia, Vernon, Waterloo, Middleport, Hamden, Syracuse, Hartford City, Coalton, Henderson and Vinton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Miller Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller and southwestern Columbia Counties, northwestern Caddo and northwestern Bossier Parishes, Marion, Franklin, southeastern Bowie, Upshur, Titus, Cass, northwestern Harrison, northeastern Wood, Morris and Camp Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 909 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Garland to 8 miles northeast of Queen City to 10 miles northwest of Linden to near Pittsburg to 6 miles northeast of Como. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Texarkana, Mount Pleasant, Atlanta, Wake Village, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Stamps, Lewisville, Leesburg, Vivian, Nash, Mount Vernon, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Queen City and Naples. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Washita FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oklahoma, southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Oklahoma, Blaine. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo. In western Oklahoma, Custer, Roger Mills and Washita. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1258 PM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has occured. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Weatherford, Clinton, Hydro, Arapaho, Hammon, Corn, Custer City, Butler, Colony, Strong City, Foss Reservoir, Moorewood and Stafford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Polk County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, southeast Arkansas, southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Grant. In southeast Arkansas, Arkansas, Cleveland, Jefferson and Lincoln. In southwest Arkansas, Clark, Dallas, Hot Spring and Pike. In western Arkansas, Central and Eastern Montgomery County, Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations, Northern Polk County Higher Elevations, Polk County Lower Elevations, Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations and Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 09:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradley; Drew THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BRADLEY AND SOUTHERN DREW COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for southeastern Arkansas. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Little Rock.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND WEST CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Springville, Odenville, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville, Margaret, Argo, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Cardiff and Chalkville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Lower Plaquemines by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near area lakes and waterways, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Upper St. Bernard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of St. Bernard, east central Jefferson and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 1045 AM CDT At 927 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspouts and gusty winds near Pointe A La Hache, or 8 miles northwest of Port Sulphur, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts, winds in excess of 40 mph and dangerous lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port Sulphur, Myrtle Grove, Shell Beach and Pointe A La Hache. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 06:14:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-10 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Near Bankfull Water Levels On The Yukon River From Eagle To Circle This Weekend And Early Next Week The Yukon River at Dawson, YT is very high and expected to rise through the weekend. Downstream at Eagle, bankfull conditions are expected by Sunday night. This water will continue downstream early next week. Normally exposed gravel bars between Eagle and Circle will be submerged due to the high water, and people traveling on the river should be prepared for an increased amount of debris flowing downstream, in addition to the high water and faster current. For more information, detailed river forecasts can be found at www.weather.gov/aprfc. JC
ENVIRONMENT

Community Policy