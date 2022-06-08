Heat Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Callahan; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Haskell County in west central Texas Callahan County in west central Texas Jones County in west central Texas Shackelford County in west central Texas Northeastern Fisher County in west central Texas Taylor County in west central Texas Throckmorton County in west central Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1034 AM CDT, strong thunderstorm outflow winds were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Graham to near Fort Griffin to near Trent, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Merkel around 1045 AM CDT. Ibex around 1050 AM CDT. Coronados Camp around 1100 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Funston, Admiral, Jud, Big Country Baptist Assembly, Impact, Lake Abilene, Mccarty Lake, Camp Tonkawa, Hitson and Lusk. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 264 and 323. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO