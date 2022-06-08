Heat Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Miller Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller and southwestern Columbia Counties, northwestern Caddo and northwestern Bossier Parishes, Marion, Franklin, southeastern Bowie, Upshur, Titus, Cass, northwestern Harrison, northeastern Wood, Morris and Camp Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 909 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Garland to 8 miles northeast of Queen City to 10 miles northwest of Linden to near Pittsburg to 6 miles northeast of Como. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Texarkana, Mount Pleasant, Atlanta, Wake Village, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Stamps, Lewisville, Leesburg, Vivian, Nash, Mount Vernon, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Queen City and Naples. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0